Huhtamaki launches Push Tab paper, an industry-first sustainable renewable paper-based blister solution, ideal for the global healthcare industry

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions and Syntegon, the German processing and packaging technology provider, today announce a breakthrough innovation for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Push Tab paper, the first paper-based tablet packaging, is made from renewable FSC certified paper and is designed to meet the stringent safety requirements of regulated pharmaceutical packaging. It provides customers a more sustainable alternative to traditional push-through packaging made of thermoformed PVC and aluminium and also helps to reduce environmental impact throughout the value chain.

Push Tab paper tablet packaging has more than 75% paper-based material sourced from FSC certified suppliers in Europe. Combining it with advanced barrier coating technology, Huhtamaki successfully makes the sustainable paper packaging sealable without compromising the safety, functionality, or protective properties compared to traditional mono PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) blisters. A special mechanical treatment allows consumers to push the tablet through easily without damaging the product inside. The material is further processed and formed with Syntegon's unique paper shaping technology and machinery.

"We are proud to introduce a new, more sustainable packaging solution for the tablet for the healthcare sector that has high growth potential," says Fabio Daidone, Sales Manager, Flexible Packaging, Huhtamaki. "European sales of flexible packaging in the Pharmaceuticals category had an estimated value of €1.1 billion in 2020, of which approximately 80% are in blister packaging. We are happy to help our customers respond to opportunities with Push Tab paper, designed for circularity, which presents the first sustainable alternative for this packaging type."

The German Packaging Institute recognized Push Tab Paper with the 2021 German Packaging Award for sustainability on 27th July 2021. This recognition affirms the value of Huhtamaki's and Syntegon's commitment to sustainable and innovative packaging concepts.

For more product information, please visit www.huhtamaki.com/en/push-tab-paper

For more information, please contact:





Media: Pantharee Yordsree, Head of Marketing Communications & Digital Communications, Pantharee.yordsree@huhtamaki.com , tel. +358 50 577 4087

Product enquiries: Fabio Daidone, Sales Manager, Flexible Packaging,

Fabio.daidone@huhtamaki.com , tel. +49 (08306) 77184

About Huhtamaki





Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 82 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totalled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

