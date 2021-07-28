OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 28.07.2021, 08:00 | 27 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 08:00 | OP Corporate Bank plc

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2021

Stock Exchange Release 28 July 2020 at 9.00 EEST OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2021 Consolidated earnings before tax improved to EUR 308 million (138). Total income increased by 44% to EUR 702 million (488). Investment income of EUR 157 million rose by EUR 83 million year on year. Net insurance income increased by 11% to EUR 320 million (288). A total of EUR 12 million of impairment losses on receivables were reversed whereas they weakened earnings by EUR 67 million a year ago. Total expenses increased by 10% to EUR 363 million (330). Net interest income decreased by 7% to EUR 153 million (165).

CET1 ratio was 14.3% (15.1). On 2 July 2021, OP Corporate Bank plc’s Board of Directors approved a demerger plan whereby the shares of Pohjola Insurance Ltd, OP Corporate Bank plc’s subsidiary, will be transferred to the direct ownership of OP Cooperative. Based on the plan, the demerger would be executed by the end of 2021.

Pohjola Insurance Ltd, OP Corporate Bank's subsidiary, will sell Pohjola Hospital Ltd to Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy for EUR 31.8 million. As part of the transaction, Pohjola Insurance and Pihlajalinna will sign a long-term cooperation agreement on the provision of health services for customers of Pohjola Insurance. The transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.





