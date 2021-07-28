checkAd

Global Graphics PLC Global Graphics Announces Significant Revenue and EBITDA Growth in 2021 Half Year Financial Report

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

GLOBAL GRAPHICS ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN 2021 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Cambridge (UK), 28 July 2021 (08.00 CEST): Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces it has published its half year report and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021 which show significant revenue and EBITDA growth.

Revenue (unaudited) from continuing operations for the period was up 99.7% to €23.77 million, compared with €11.90 million for the same period in 2020 and EBITDA (unaudited) increased 48.6% to €5.81 million from €3.91 million in 2020.

Mike Rottenborn, Global Graphics CEO comments, ““Global Graphics started 2021 with the acquisition of HYBRID Software, a strategic technology partner which effectively doubled our headcount and revenue. It brings extensive expertise in labels and packaging, a worldwide sales and technical organisation, a growing recurring revenue component, and most importantly, a very profitable end-user sales presence to the group. Revenues from HYBRID for the first half of 2021 were €10.4 million, an increase of more than 30% from 2020, with EBITDA at 35% of revenue.

“Meteor Inkjet outperformed its revenue targets again, with continued strong sales in the Chinese ceramics market. However, sales from outside of China continue to grow, both due to increased orders from existing customers worldwide and from many new customers, especially in the 3-D printing and additive manufacturing segment.

“Xitron’s sales have been bolstered both by increased OEM business and by end users upgrading older Navigator RIPs to the newest version built on Harlequin V13. As the industry resumes physical, in-person trade shows in the US later this quarter, we expect Xitron’s revenues to continue to increase.

“Global Graphics Software (GGS) has started to see an uptick in the royalties from key OEM customers as the pandemic recedes, although this is a lagging indicator of the recovery since royalties are not reported until printing devices are installed and signed off by customers. The cancellation of drupa earlier this year also resulted in the postponement of some OEM product launches. However, GGS with other Group companies, pressed ahead with the introduction of our first co-developed product, the SmartDFE, a turnkey Digital Front End for inkjet printers of labels and product packaging which has stimulated much interest in the industry.

