Subsea 7 Misses EBITDA Estimates on Taiwan Delays, Low Margins Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 08:02 | 19 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 millionAdjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 millionAdjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables … (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.

Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables projects in Taiwan, as well as low margins in Subsea and Conventional

Subsea expects an increase in profitability in the second half of the year with improved margins in both business units

The long-term outlook continues to strengthen with higher tendering activity in both Subsea and Conventional and Renewables, CEO says

Increased worldwide demand for certain pipelay vessels from late 2023 is supporting positive momentum in the pricing environment for new subsea awards

We also have increased confidence in the forecast step-up in offshore wind farm activity as bidding for several projects is underway: CEO



Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Subsea 7 Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer