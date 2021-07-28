checkAd

Subsea 7 Misses EBITDA Estimates on Taiwan Delays, Low Margins

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021, 08:02  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 millionAdjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables …

  • (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.
  • Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables projects in Taiwan, as well as low margins in Subsea and Conventional
  • Subsea expects an increase in profitability in the second half of the year with improved margins in both business units
  • The long-term outlook continues to strengthen with higher tendering activity in both Subsea and Conventional and Renewables, CEO says
  • Increased worldwide demand for certain pipelay vessels from late 2023 is supporting positive momentum in the pricing environment for new subsea awards
  • We also have increased confidence in the forecast step-up in offshore wind farm activity as bidding for several projects is underway: CEO


Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 Misses EBITDA Estimates on Taiwan Delays, Low Margins (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 90 million vs. estimate USD 154 million.Q2 revenue USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,187 millionAdjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5% was adversely impacted by continued delays and Covid-19 affecting renewables …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Alphabet Q2 EPS $27.26 Crushes Consensus of $19.33
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.58 vs. Estimate USD 0.47
Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars
Neste Crashes 7% After Earnings Miss, Cautious Guidance
Microsoft Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected
Deutsche Boerse Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade