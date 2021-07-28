checkAd

Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 08:20  |  46   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)Second quarter and first half year financial highlightsSecond quarter 2020/21 (March 2021 - May 2021)Revenue of EUR 1.7m (EUR 0.8m) for the quarter ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Second quarter and first half year financial highlights

Second quarter 2020/21 (March 2021 - May 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 1.7m (EUR 0.8m) for the quarter ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR 0.9m or 127 per cent compared to the same period last year.
  • Proforma[1] revenue growth of 21 per cent for the quarter ended 31 May 2021 compared to the same period last year;
  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:
  • 34 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
  • 4 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus (" Physiotools" ) businesses on a proforma basis
  • 14 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
  • 3 month adjusted EBITDA[2] of EUR 0.6m (EUR 0.5m) increased by 28 per cent compared to the same period last year;
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 36 per cent, decreased from 64 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
  • Loss before tax of EUR 0.1m (EUR 0.2m profit) for the quarter ended against the comparative period, due to incurring one off IPO and acquisition costs;
  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.01 (EUR 0.02).

First half of financial year 2020/21 (December 2020 - May 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 3.3m (EUR 1.2m) for the 6 months ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR 2.1m or 184 per cent compared to the same period last year;
  • Proforma1 revenue growth of 37 per cent for the 6 months ended 31 May 2021 compared to the same period last year;
  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:
  • 65 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
  • 34 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus (" Physiotools" ) businesses on a proforma basis
  • 14 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
  • 6 month adjusted EBITDA2 of EUR 1.1m (EUR 0.7m) increased by 61 per cent compared to the same period last year;
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA margins3 of 34 per cent, decreased from 60 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
  • Profit before tax of EUR 0.1m (EUR 0.2m) for the 6 months ended against the comparative period.
  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR 0.01 (EUR 0.02)

Significant events subsequent to the closure of the period 

Seite 1 von 3
Physitrack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021 LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)Second quarter and first half year financial highlightsSecond quarter 2020/21 (March 2021 - May 2021)Revenue of EUR 1.7m (EUR 0.8m) for the quarter ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Stabilisation Notice
Accesswire | Analysen