Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)Second quarter and first half year financial highlightsSecond quarter 2020/21 (March 2021 - May 2021)Revenue of EUR 1.7m (EUR 0.8m) for the quarter ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR …

