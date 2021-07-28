Physitrack PLC – Interim Report: December 2020 – May 2021
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)
Second quarter and first half year financial highlights
Second quarter 2020/21 (March 2021 - May 2021)
- Revenue of EUR 1.7m (EUR 0.8m) for the quarter ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR 0.9m or 127 per cent compared to the same period last year.
- Proforma[1] revenue growth of 21 per cent for the quarter ended 31 May 2021 compared to the same period last year;
- This growth was achieved in all businesses:
- 34 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
- 4 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus (" Physiotools" ) businesses on a proforma basis
- 14 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
- 3 month adjusted EBITDA[2] of EUR 0.6m (EUR 0.5m) increased by 28 per cent compared to the same period last year;
- Strong adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 36 per cent, decreased from 64 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
- Loss before tax of EUR 0.1m (EUR 0.2m profit) for the quarter ended against the comparative period, due to incurring one off IPO and acquisition costs;
- Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.01 (EUR 0.02).
First half of financial year 2020/21 (December 2020 - May 2021)
- Revenue of EUR 3.3m (EUR 1.2m) for the 6 months ended 31 May 2021. An increase of EUR 2.1m or 184 per cent compared to the same period last year;
- Proforma1 revenue growth of 37 per cent for the 6 months ended 31 May 2021 compared to the same period last year;
- This growth was achieved in all businesses:
- 65 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year
- 34 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus (" Physiotools" ) businesses on a proforma basis
- 14 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;
- 6 month adjusted EBITDA2 of EUR 1.1m (EUR 0.7m) increased by 61 per cent compared to the same period last year;
- Strong adjusted EBITDA margins3 of 34 per cent, decreased from 60 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;
- Profit before tax of EUR 0.1m (EUR 0.2m) for the 6 months ended against the comparative period.
- Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR 0.01 (EUR 0.02)
Significant events subsequent to the closure of the period
