“Novaturas” group redeems convertible bonds worth 2.5 million euros

The leading tour operator in the Baltic states “Novaturas” redeems part of the issued convertible bonds worth 2.5 million euros. The group of companies repurchases the bonds before the terms agreed without any additional restrictions.

In February 2021, “Novaturas” agreed with the State Investment Management Agency on EUR 10 million investment in company bonds for a period of six years. "We were one of the first companies to have agreed on this kind of investment and became a positive example that set the market in motion. The forecasts the State Investment Management Agency has made regarding the recovery of the tourism sector and faith in “Novaturas” business model during difficult times for the tourism sector have proved to be right. We monitor the recovery of the tourism market every month and it reflects in our results. Successful first quarter of 2021, even stronger second quarter and growing numbers of trips planned in advance give optimism. Proven and timely made decisions allow us to redeem part of the issued convertible bonds before the agreed terms. The attracted investments have given us stability during unsettling times and allowed us to focus on generating revenues and rapid recovery of operations. While observing the market, we see positive trends and at the same time we are ready to flexibly adapt to market driven changes if any occur”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.