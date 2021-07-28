checkAd

BRAIN Biotech AG: Sartorius and BRAIN jointly researching and adapting novel CRISPR Cas-nucleases

28.07.2021

Goettingen / Zwingenberg (Germany), July 28, 2021

Sartorius and BRAIN jointly researching and adapting novel CRISPR Cas-nucleases

The life science group Sartorius and BRAIN Biotech AG are jointly researching and adapting novel CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases for specific applications in the field of life sciences. Genome editing enables the targeted and precise insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of a living organism. Within the research project Sartorius is testing the novel CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases on a range of cell lines. "In this way, we target to increase the performance of our cell lines in various directions to accelerate the entire development and manufacturing process of future biopharmaceuticals and make it more cost-effective," Dr. Oscar-Werner Reif, Head of Corporate Research and Chief Technology Officer at Sartorius comments.

To this end, Sartorius and BRAIN are collaborating on a promising early-stage genome editing technology portfolio. Reif states: "Sartorius and BRAIN share the vision that the future genome editing market will strongly benefit from a further diversification and differentiation of Cas-nucleases. Our joined intention is to advance the technology in our dedicated application field from research level to a successful commercialization."

Dr. Michael Krohn, Head R&D at BRAIN Biotech AG says: "We are very pleased to cooperate from a very early stage on with Sartorius AG for an application of our novel BRAIN Engineered CAS (BEC) genome editing nucleases in the field of life sciences. Sartorius has very valuable application know-how to utilize our BEC tool in this specific area. With our cooperation, we can speed up the development and create a valuable joint IP portfolio".

Novel CRISPR-Cas genome editing nucleases can be used to modify the genetic material of cells by specifically altering genes, inserting them into the genome or removing them from it. Scientists can use this biotechnological gene editing process, for example, to make plants more resistant to pests and drought or to produce biological fuels. In biopharmaceuticals, the gene scissors could lead to new therapies and thus improve the chances of curing a wide range of diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases or hereditary diseases.

