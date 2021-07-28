SATO Corporation - Managers' transactions

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Selin, Erik Position: Member of the Board

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Balder Finska Otas AB Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564_20210727191701_14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-26

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 42.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 42.00 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

SATO Corporation

Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel

p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898

www.sato.fi

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned close to 26,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303.4 million, operating profit EUR 179.6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129.5 million. The value of SATO's investment properties is roughly EUR 4.8 billion.