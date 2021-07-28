checkAd

Scanfil plc     Press release     28 July 2021 at 10.00 am

Invitation to Scanfil’s Capital Markets Day 2021

Scanfil invites investors, analysts and media to the company’s first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 from 10.00 pm until approximately 1.00 pm. The event will be arranged as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Sanomatalo, Helsinki, Finland.

The prevailing COVID-19 restrictions and recommendation affect the organising of the physical event. Due to the restrictions it is primarily meant for institutional investors and analysts.

At the event, Scanfil’s management will focus on the company’s strategy and other topical issues. After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions in writing via chat service. People attending the onsite event may also ask questions verbally.

The event will be recorded. Recordings and presentation materials will be available on Scanfil’s website after the event. The event will be held in English.

Kindly register for the event at the latest by 7 September 2021. The detailed programme of the event will be available on Scanfil’s website www.scanfil.com/cmd closer to the event.

Please, click here to register.

For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications, Scanfil plc
Tel. +358 50 378 2228
email pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com





