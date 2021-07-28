checkAd

Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant

Greenfield Energy Also Receives Final FEED Study and Third Party Evaluation Report

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that the Front End Engineering and Design ("FEED") Study for a proposed 5,000 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") production facility employing Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology ("CORT") process has been completed by Crosstrails Engineering LLC ("Crosstrails") and is expected to be delivered to Petroteq later this week. This FEED encompasses a production train capable of processing 5,000 bopd from mined oil sands ore. The Company anticipates that this FEED can become the starting basis for future 5,000 bopd train designs for use in Utah by Petroteq and potentially by additional licensees in Utah, the US, and other locations worldwide. This "standard" design may need some customization for local site conditions and ore characteristics, but differences are expected to be minor. Third party certification of this "standard" CORT process train is also expected shortly.

TomCo Energy plc (AIM: TOM), announced on 27 July 2021 thatGreenfield Energy LLC ("Greenfield"), Tomco's 50/50 joint venture with Valkor LLC ("Valkor"), has now received the finalized FEED study for production facilities using the CORT process licensed from Petroteq, together with the associated third-party technical verification report on the process, commissioned from Crosstrails and Kahuna Ventures LLC ("Kahuna") respectively. The third-party technical verification report by Kahuna indicated operating costs of approximately US$22 per barrel of oil produced for a 5,000 bopd plant operating 24 hours a day, 360 days a year, before corporate costs, SG&A costs and royalty fees.

Greenfield has entered into a non-exclusive, multi-site license with Petroteq. For any oil sands plants built by Greenfield utilizing the Petroteq license, a 5% royalty of net revenues received from oil products produced from oil sand resources will be payable by Greenfield to Petroteq. Other than this royalty, no further Petroteq license fees are payable.

Tomco's announcement can be found at:

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/tomco/news/rns/story/xj3q67w

George Stapleton, Petroteq COO, commented: "The estimated operating cost of $22 per produced barrel of oil falls well within the $20-25 range previously estimated for a 5,000 bopd commercial plant and does not take into account the reduction in net operating costs per barrel attributable to the possible sale of produced sand. We are very pleased with the FEED study results and will now look to move forward on funding for a 5,000 bopd plant while also advancing licensing efforts with third parties."

