Equinor Shares Seen Rising After Earnings Show Record High Cash Flow Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 08:54 | 32 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 08:54 | (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimatesAdjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimatesAdjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.

Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimates

Adjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts may have not yet taken into consideration weak NPD June production numbers

While the 4% miss at the EBIT level could be negatively perceived at first sight, the strong free cash flow generation combined with quick deleveraging will

likely be the focus, analysts at Bank of America said

BofA maintained a buy rating for Equinor, with price target NOK 208 Equinor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Equinor Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer