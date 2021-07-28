Equinor Shares Seen Rising After Earnings Show Record High Cash Flow
- (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.
- Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimates
- Adjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts may have not yet taken into consideration weak NPD June production numbers
- While the 4% miss at the EBIT level could be negatively perceived at first sight, the strong free cash flow generation combined with quick deleveraging will
- likely be the focus, analysts at Bank of America said
- BofA maintained a buy rating for Equinor, with price target NOK 208
