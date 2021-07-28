checkAd

Equinor Shares Seen Rising After Earnings Show Record High Cash Flow

(PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimatesAdjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts …

  • (PLX AI) – Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.
  • Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimates
  • Adjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts may have not yet taken into consideration weak NPD June production numbers
  • While the 4% miss at the EBIT level could be negatively perceived at first sight, the strong free cash flow generation combined with quick deleveraging will
  • likely be the focus, analysts at Bank of America said
  • BofA maintained a buy rating for Equinor, with price target NOK 208
