ADLER reaches key milestone in restructuring

Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER reaches key milestone in restructuring

28.07.2021
Press information on Adler Modemärkte AG

Creditors agree to insolvency plan

ADLER reaches key milestone in restructuring

Over 2,600 jobs and more than 130 locations saved after investor concept implemented

Haibach, near Aschaffenburg, 28 July 2021 - With the unanimous approval of the insolvency plan at the debate and voting session in court, the insolvency creditors of Adler Modemärkte AG have laid the key milestones for the restructuring of the fashion retailer. The Aschaffenburg Local Court confirmed the insolvency plan, which can now be implemented. The aim is to end the insolvency proceedings, which commenced on 1 July 2021, under own management by the end of August this year.

The insolvency plan sets out all financial and operational restructuring measures for the company on the basis of the concept presented by the investor Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH, Berlin. The company had previously accepted Zeitfracht's offer to reach an investor agreement, after the creditors' committee expressed its support for the deal. Antitrust approval has already been granted to finalise the investor agreement with Zeitfracht Logistik Holding GmbH.

The insolvency plan would write off company debt and keep over 100 fashion stores open in Germany and 29 abroad (Austria: 24, Luxembourg: 3, Switzerland: 2). The new structure planned could see more than 2,600 jobs saved.

The restructuring of ADLER will be headed by Adler Modemärkte AG's existing Management Board, led by CEO Thomas Freude. Zeitfracht managing directors Melody Harris-Jensbach and Wolfram Simon-Schröter will also provide support in an advisory capacity.

Under the insolvency plan, insolvency creditors will be able to expect payment on a considerable share of their claims.

The insolvency plan for financial restructuring of the company also includes reducing capital by decreasing Adler Modemärkte AG's share capital to zero and then injecting new equity as part of a capital increase by the investor Zeitfracht, who then becomes ADLER's sole shareholder. Existing shareholders will leave the company as part of this process. Shares in the company will also be delisted when the capital reduction to zero takes effect.

