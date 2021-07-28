CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa

CSG (R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced new growth in its partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi), one of Africa's oldest tech incubators, to broaden the organisation's Women in Business program nationwide as part of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).

The Women in Business program supports female entrepreneurs to implement and adopt digital platforms and programs that up-skill their technological acuity to drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will participate in a ten-week course before three finalists are ultimately selected to continue in a ten-month entrepreneurial program that includes opportunities to connect with CSG women in leadership.

'Creating space for women and underrepresented voices across the innovation and technology ecosystem is critical to driving economic impact in our communities and diversifying the tech talent pipeline,' said Channing Jones, chief diversity and social responsibility officer, CSG. 'We are committed to supporting work that builds capacity and offers access to leadership skills crucial to success in entrepreneurship to foster a more inclusive economy. CSG is proud to partner with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to expand the Women in Business program across the region.'

Established in 1999, CiTi works at the intersection of business, government, and society. Its mission is to build a future-fit, inclusive community and shape the future economy through innovation and technology. CiTi's Women in Business initiative is a flagship programme aimed at strategically supporting and developing female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have gone through the program, and over 1,500 more have applied to join.