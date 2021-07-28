checkAd

DGAP-News CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 09:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: CSG
CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa

28.07.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced new growth in its partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi), one of Africa's oldest tech incubators, to broaden the organisation's Women in Business program nationwide as part of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).

The Women in Business program supports female entrepreneurs to implement and adopt digital platforms and programs that up-skill their technological acuity to drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will participate in a ten-week course before three finalists are ultimately selected to continue in a ten-month entrepreneurial program that includes opportunities to connect with CSG women in leadership.

'Creating space for women and underrepresented voices across the innovation and technology ecosystem is critical to driving economic impact in our communities and diversifying the tech talent pipeline,' said Channing Jones, chief diversity and social responsibility officer, CSG. 'We are committed to supporting work that builds capacity and offers access to leadership skills crucial to success in entrepreneurship to foster a more inclusive economy. CSG is proud to partner with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to expand the Women in Business program across the region.'

Established in 1999, CiTi works at the intersection of business, government, and society. Its mission is to build a future-fit, inclusive community and shape the future economy through innovation and technology. CiTi's Women in Business initiative is a flagship programme aimed at strategically supporting and developing female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have gone through the program, and over 1,500 more have applied to join.

Seite 1 von 3
CSG Systems International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa DGAP-News: CSG CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa 28.07.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CSG(R) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an 'Minecraft' bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen zum 30.06.2021 und positiver Ausblick von Pyramid
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21DGAP-News: CSG CEO Brian Shepherd to Speak at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21DGAP-News: CSG Field Service Management Enhances Service Delivery for Shentel, Delivering Automation and Future-Ready Growth to Serve the Needs of the Rural Mid-Atlantic Region
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: CSG Systems International to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: CSG Supercharges Customer Engagement Solutions with Acquisition of Kitewheel
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-News: CSG and Analysys Mason Study Reveals Growth Opportunities and Potential Pitfalls Facing Communications Service Providers Post COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: CSG Powers New, Innovative TV Experience with Leading Malaysian Telco
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten