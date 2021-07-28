DGAP-News PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months
|KPI (TEUR)
|01 Jan. - 30 June 2021
|01 Jan. - 30 June 2020
|Change
|Sales
|117,117
|104,853
|+11.7%
|EBIT
|10,133
|5,413
|+87.2%
|Group net result
|7,034
|3,723
|+88.9%
|Earnings per share (EUR)
|0.45
|0.24
|+87.5%
Berlin, 28 July 2021 - The PSI Group increased new orders by 3.5% to 146 million euros (30 June 2020: 141 million euros) in the first six months. The order backlog on 30 June 2021 was, at 174 million euros, just about the same as the previous year (30 June 2020: 176 million euros). Group sales improved by 11.7% to 117.1 million euros (30 June 2020: 104.9 million euros), with the energy business making the greatest contribution to growth in the second quarter. The EBIT leapt by 87% to 10.1 million euros (30 June 2020: 5.4 million euros), the group net result was significantly improved to 7.0 million euros (30 June 2020: 3.7 million euros).
