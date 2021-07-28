Berlin, 28 July 2021 - The PSI Group increased new orders by 3.5% to 146 million euros (30 June 2020: 141 million euros) in the first six months. The order backlog on 30 June 2021 was, at 174 million euros, just about the same as the previous year (30 June 2020: 176 million euros). Group sales improved by 11.7% to 117.1 million euros (30 June 2020: 104.9 million euros), with the energy business making the greatest contribution to growth in the second quarter. The EBIT leapt by 87% to 10.1 million euros (30 June 2020: 5.4 million euros), the group net result was significantly improved to 7.0 million euros (30 June 2020: 3.7 million euros).

PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months - New orders increase by 3.5% to 146 million euros - Sales increase of 12% to 117.1 million euros - EBIT leaps by 87% to 10.1 million euros

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months 28.07.2021 / 09:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-News PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results PSI with 12% Growth in Sales and 87% Increase in EBIT in First Six Months 28.07.2021 / 09:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PSI …



