XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 Biosensor Candidates

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") announces today that its acquisition target, 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a") has identified the first saliva activated "in-mouth" biosensor candidates for the detection of a COVID-19 infection. The enzyme-activated biosensors are developed for real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening applications for the rapid detection of infectious diseases including COVID-19 at home or at the point-of-care. XPhyto's pending acquisition of 3a was first announced July 20, 2021.

A comprehensive review of current COVID-19 detection methods from lab-care to point-of-care diagnosis published July 24, 2021, in the journal Science Direct, points out the significance of biosensor technology 1 . As stated in the review, the conventional techniques for coronavirus detection like CT-scan, PCR, Sequencing, CRISPR, ELISA, LFA, and LAMP are not sufficient to meet all testing requirements. The urgent global need for rapid, accurate, and low-cost detection systems and the requirement to screen and rapidly identify current infectious disease and future pandemic threats lead scientists to recognize the need to advance new technologies. Biosensors in general, and 3a's innovative biosensor system in particular, are a promising and reliable platform technology for accurate, early diagnosis and screening of infectious disease and offer advantages over traditional detection methods.

Dr. Heinrich Jehle, Managing Director of 3a-diagnostics GmbH, explained: "We are delighted to announce the successful identification of the first biosensor candidates to diagnose COVID-19 which allows us to expand our portfolio of COVID-19 diagnostics in the future and to complement our recently launched rapid 25-minute PCR test, "COVID-ID Lab". After optimization, we can assess the clinical performance of our new candidates and proceed with the commercial development of this novel screening test product. This is a major step forward in the development of next generation COVID-19 tests and we are optimistic that development will lead to new, low-cost, rapid, reliable and easy-to-use diagnostic options for low-threshold monitoring of the ongoing pandemic."