Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Back to Treasury

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of April 14, 2021 it has completed the formal documentation with Austral Gold Ltd. ("Austral")(TSXV:AGLD)(ASX:AGD), whereby Austral has been granted an option to acquire in stages up to an 80% joint venture interest in Pampa Metals' Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties (the "Properties") in exchange for certain cash payments, exploration expenditures and the cancellation of 2,963,132 shares of Pampa Metals held by Austral's wholly-owned subsidiary, Revelo Resources Corp. The formal documentation (the "Agreement") consists of the Definitive Option and Joint Venture Agreement, a Shareholders' Agreement in the event the Option is exercised, and an Exploration Deed that enables enforcement of the Agreement in Chile.

Highlights of the Agreement are: