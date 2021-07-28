checkAd

Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Back to Treasury

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 09:15  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of April 14, 2021 it has completed the formal documentation with …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of April 14, 2021 it has completed the formal documentation with Austral Gold Ltd. ("Austral")(TSXV:AGLD)(ASX:AGD), whereby Austral has been granted an option to acquire in stages up to an 80% joint venture interest in Pampa Metals' Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos properties (the "Properties") in exchange for certain cash payments, exploration expenditures and the cancellation of 2,963,132 shares of Pampa Metals held by Austral's wholly-owned subsidiary, Revelo Resources Corp. The formal documentation (the "Agreement") consists of the Definitive Option and Joint Venture Agreement, a Shareholders' Agreement in the event the Option is exercised, and an Exploration Deed that enables enforcement of the Agreement in Chile.

Highlights of the Agreement are:

  • Cancelation of 2,963,132 of the Company's shares representing the return to treasury of more than 6% of the issued and outstanding share capital;
  • Austral incurring Exploration Expenditures of at least $1 million in year 1 and $2 million in year 2;
  • Austral being required to complete a bankable feasibility study to earn an 80% interest in either or both properties. If studies indicate that copper is the most valuable commodity instead of gold and silver, Pampa Metals can earn back an 80% interest under the same terms and conditions as those for Austral.

Julian Bavin, CEO of Pampa Metals, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have signed this Agreement with Austral, which brings great experience in gold exploration to our Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos Properties. Through this transaction we are also returning to our treasury a significant number of shares that will better position the Company when additional capital is required. The transaction also ensures that more projects within Pampa Metals' portfolio will be advanced rapidly and efficiently, allowing the Company to direct its treasury towards other projects within its 100% owned portfolio." And he continued: "In addition, the close proximity of our Cerro Blanco and Morros Blancos projects to Austral's operating mines and processing operations in Chile provide enhanced optionality to Pampa Metals and, subject to exploration and development success, future real value returns to our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Signs Definitive Agreement with Austral Gold Returns 6% of Issued and Outstanding Shares Back to Treasury VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of April 14, 2021 it has completed the formal documentation with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General ...
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...