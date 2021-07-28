DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling 28.07.2021 / 09:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Next step towards the goal of becoming the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide

- € 27 million investment for processing anode sludge at the Beerse site in Belgium

- COO Heiko Arnold: "Faster, more efficient, and with less valuable metal loss"

- ASPA (Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis): Innovative metals-from-waste recycling

Hamburg/Beerse, July 28, 2021 - Today, Aurubis announced the construction of a state-of-the-art recycling facility at its Beerse site in Belgium. With the hydrometallurgical facility, the company is strengthening its core business and is taking the next step towards becoming the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide. At the ASPA facility, anode sludge, a valuable intermediate product from electrolytic copper refining, from the recycling sites in Beerse and Lünen (Germany) will be processed. The new process will enable faster extraction of more precious metals, such as gold and silver, as well as tin from the anode sludge.

As another high-performance metal recycling site in the Aurubis smelter network, the plant in Beerse processes about 250,000 tons of multimetal scrap annually - ranging from the most complex residues to higher-grade scrap types - and produces metals, metal products, and minerals from them. Since the acquisition of the Metallo Group in 2020, Aurubis is further expanding its role as one of the world's leading copper recycler and now processes a total of about 1 million tons of recycling materials per year in the company.

Using synergies created by Metallo acquisition

"Metal recycling is a core business area for Aurubis. This is how we contribute significantly to the circular economy. With ASPA, our production in Beerse is becoming faster, more efficient, and with less valuable metal loss," Dr. Heiko Arnold, COO of Aurubis AG, said. "The new facility is also a prime example of the synergies created by the acquisition of Metallo and how the whole company benefits in developing new innovative solutions together. ASPA uses the in-house recycling know-how of the Beerse plant and grafts it into the processes of other Aurubis plants."