checkAd

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 09:32  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling

28.07.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurubis AG!
Long
Basispreis 76,63€
Hebel 7,94
Ask 1,00
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 98,10€
Hebel 7,82
Ask 1,20
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Next step towards the goal of becoming the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide

- € 27 million investment for processing anode sludge at the Beerse site in Belgium

- COO Heiko Arnold: "Faster, more efficient, and with less valuable metal loss"

- ASPA (Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis): Innovative metals-from-waste recycling

Hamburg/Beerse, July 28, 2021 - Today, Aurubis announced the construction of a state-of-the-art recycling facility at its Beerse site in Belgium. With the hydrometallurgical facility, the company is strengthening its core business and is taking the next step towards becoming the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide. At the ASPA facility, anode sludge, a valuable intermediate product from electrolytic copper refining, from the recycling sites in Beerse and Lünen (Germany) will be processed. The new process will enable faster extraction of more precious metals, such as gold and silver, as well as tin from the anode sludge.

As another high-performance metal recycling site in the Aurubis smelter network, the plant in Beerse processes about 250,000 tons of multimetal scrap annually - ranging from the most complex residues to higher-grade scrap types - and produces metals, metal products, and minerals from them. Since the acquisition of the Metallo Group in 2020, Aurubis is further expanding its role as one of the world's leading copper recycler and now processes a total of about 1 million tons of recycling materials per year in the company.

 

Using synergies created by Metallo acquisition

"Metal recycling is a core business area for Aurubis. This is how we contribute significantly to the circular economy. With ASPA, our production in Beerse is becoming faster, more efficient, and with less valuable metal loss," Dr. Heiko Arnold, COO of Aurubis AG, said. "The new facility is also a prime example of the synergies created by the acquisition of Metallo and how the whole company benefits in developing new innovative solutions together. ASPA uses the in-house recycling know-how of the Beerse plant and grafts it into the processes of other Aurubis plants."

Seite 1 von 4
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aurubis - Kupfer das rote Gold
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis introduces more efficient way of recycling 28.07.2021 / 09:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ASPA: Aurubis introduces more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an 'Minecraft' bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: DATRON AG: DATRON AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 und passt Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen zum 30.06.2021 und positiver Ausblick von Pyramid
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts forecast based on approval of greenfield investment at its site in ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:32 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis führt effizientere Art des Recyclings ein (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:32 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: ASPA: Aurubis führt effizientere Art des Recyclings ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21BAADER BANK stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
26.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gibt etwas nach - Ifo-Daten keine Stütze
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21ROUNDUP 3: Flutkatastrophe trifft auch viele Unternehmen hart
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 19.07.2021 - 17.00 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21ROUNDUP: Flutkatastrophe trifft auch viele Unternehmen hart
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Flutkatastrophe trifft auch Unternehmen in NRW
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Aurubis muss Werk in Stolberg wegen Flut-Katastrophe vorübergehend stilllegen
4investors | Kommentare
16.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aurubis schwach - Produktionsstopp in Stolberg, Gewinnmitnahmen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten