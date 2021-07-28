Merck KGaA Likely to Beat Consensus, Raise Outlook, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 09:27 | 20 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 09:27 | (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.

We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process Solutions, Bank of America said

Merck KGaA currently guides for full-year EBITDA of EUR 5.4-5.8 billion; the upper end of the guidance may be raised to EUR 5.9 billion or more, BofA said

Merck KGaA is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 5



