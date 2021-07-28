checkAd

Merck KGaA Likely to Beat Consensus, Raise Outlook, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021, 09:27  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process …

  • (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.
  • We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process Solutions, Bank of America said
  • Merck KGaA currently guides for full-year EBITDA of EUR 5.4-5.8 billion; the upper end of the guidance may be raised to EUR 5.9 billion or more, BofA said
  • Merck KGaA is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 5
Merck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA Likely to Beat Consensus, Raise Outlook, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA second-quarter earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates and the company may raise its full-year outlook, analysts at Bank of America forecast.We see a big Q2 beat on EBITDA and EPS, driven by Life Science and Process …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Alphabet Q2 EPS $27.26 Crushes Consensus of $19.33
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.58 vs. Estimate USD 0.47
Microsoft Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected
Deutsche Boerse Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Metro Sees Lower Sales Decline for 2021 After Strong Horeca Business Development
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21JPMORGAN stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
23.07.21JPMORGAN stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21HEIDELBERGCEMENT IM FOKUS: Baustoffkonzern mit guten Aussichten
dpa-AFX | Analysen
19.07.21Merck investiert 270 Millionen in Forschungs- und Ausbildungszentrum
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21BARCLAYS stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
11.07.213 defensive Aktien für die Langfristanlage und Depotvervielfachung
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.07.21DZ BANK stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Halten'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
06.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen