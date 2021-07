Delivery Hero May Raise Outlook; Buy Before Earnings, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 09:30 | 24 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero may raise guidance in its next earnings report, Bank of America analysts said, recommending investors buy the shares. The company has strong momentum going into the report, BofA saidDelivery Hero's current GMV guidance is … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero may raise guidance in its next earnings report, Bank of America analysts said, recommending investors buy the shares. The company has strong momentum going into the report, BofA saidDelivery Hero's current GMV guidance is … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero may raise guidance in its next earnings report, Bank of America analysts said, recommending investors buy the shares.

The company has strong momentum going into the report, BofA said

Delivery Hero's current GMV guidance is too cautious, and should at least be narrowed up: BofA

BofA rates Delivery Hero buy, with price target EUR 175

Delivery Hero Q2 earnings are due Aug. 12



