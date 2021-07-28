checkAd

Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose 1% in early trading after analysts at several brokerages raised their price target on the stock.Target raised to DKK 640 from DKK 545 at Danske, and to DKK 625 from DKK 570 at SEB

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose 1% in early trading after analysts at several brokerages raised their price target on the stock.
  • Target raised to DKK 640 from DKK 545 at Danske, and to DKK 625 from DKK 570 at SEB
  • Novo's second-quarter earnings should show strong momentum from GLP-1 growth and easy comparisons to last year, Danske said
  • Full-year guidance may be lifted at the lower end, Danske said
  • Currently, Novo guides for revenue growth 6-10% and EBIT growth 5-9%
  • Novo's new obesity treatment, Wegovy, is overperforming in the U.S., SEB said
  • If the momentum continues, Novo may exceed the top end of its revenue growth outlook, SEB said


