Original-Research Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
28.07.2021, 10:02  |   |   |   

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
ISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 18.35 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers

Cryptology share split in a ratio of 1:20 executed; price target increased to (after split) EUR18.35; Rating: Buy

Cryptology Asset Group plc (Cryptology for short) has completed the previously announced 1:20 share split as of July 27, 2021. The resolution for the share split was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on July 20, 2021. Each share was thus split into 20 shares. As a result of the completed stock split, Cryptology's share count will increase to 64.00 million shares of common stock.

As a result of the share split, tradability and access for investors should once again become significantly more attractive. Overall, we believe that this measure will increase the liquidity of the stock and consequently increase the tradability of the shares. In addition, the company is striving for an international listing in addition to the German stock exchange listing. Currently, Cryptology's shares are listed on several German stock exchanges, such as the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Gettex and Tradegate. An international listing would also have a positive effect on the liquidity and tradability of the share.

Against the background of the share split carried out on July 27, 2021, we have updated our NAV valuation of Cryptology. In addition to taking into account the increased number of shares, the positive development of cryptocurrencies was also included in our valuation model. Based on our updated fair NAV valuation, we have determined a price target per share of EUR18.35 (previously: EUR17.92 (adjusted)). This corresponds to a price potential of more than 120%. We continue to assign a Buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22706.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) of completion of English version: 27/07/2021 (04.35 pm) Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 28/07/2021 (10:00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Disclaimer

