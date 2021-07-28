checkAd

CTS EVENTIM supports restart of live cultural events with software for checking digital health certificates

CTS EVENTIM supports restart of live cultural events with software for checking digital health certificates

  • Verification of digital vaccination, test and recovery certificates to help in the fight against coronavirus
  • Tickets and health certificates can be checked using the same device
  • Health information is not stored or linked to other data
  • COO Alexander Ruoff: "We want people to experience live events with as few worries as possible"

Munich, 28 July 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, is supporting the restart of live cultural events by offering high-performance software for checking digital health certificates. When admitting attendees to venues, promoters can use a single device - such as a hand scanner - to verify not only the tickets but also the attendees' certificates showing that they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, received a negative test result or recovered from coronavirus. This information on the certificate takes the form of a QR code.

The solution is suitable for events of all sizes. It offers maximum data protection because no health information is stored or linked to attendees' tickets. During the verification process, the system checks the information provided by the certificate code anonymously and locally against the entry criteria specified by the promoter, for example how recently the coronavirus test must have been taken.

"Our aim in introducing this software for checking health certificates is to help people to experience live events with as few worries as possible," said Alexander Ruoff, CTS EVENTIM's Chief Operating Officer. "We are providing promoters with a high-performance solution that enables them to run events efficiently while still protecting public health and without inconveniencing attendees."

The software for verifying tickets and health certificates can also be deployed together with Eventim.CheckIn. This contact tracing solution lets event attendees record their check-in data on a mobile app or a website, either in advance or upon arrival at the venue. Eventim.CheckIn and the software for verifying health certificates and tickets are integrated into Eventim.Access, the system used by CTS EVENTIM across Europe to check tickets electronically.

