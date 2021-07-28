checkAd

ECMOHO Limited Launches B2B Supply & Marketing Platform to Facilitate over 100 million RMB GMV

SHANGHAI, China, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced the recent launch of a B2B supply and marketing platform to comprehensively upgrade its digital supply chain management capabilities. While greatly improving the digital management efficiency of internal warehousing, logistics and other links, it will also empower ECMOHO’s partners in the future to work together to build a digital supply chain.

Given the many shortcomings of traditional health product procurement and management processes, the launch of ECMOHO’s online B2B supply and marketing platform will promote transparency in the supply chain for health products. Currently, health product procurement is not standardized, and many factors in the supply chain remain opaque, keeping costs high and important information obscure. ECMOHO’s platform will greatly facilitate companies in obtaining preferential procurement prices, achieve centralized procurement functions, and more efficiently utilize resources. It will also assist in the training of procurement talent, promote division of labor to reduce cost of procurement operations and improve efficiency, all while storing important information in digital form, which can be accessed and searched with one key to provide convenience for subsequent one-stop management.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “The Company’s B2B supply and marketing platform covers many categories, including nutrition and supplements, nourishing health foods, maternal and infant health, and medical equipment, among others, to meet various procurement needs. The platform is also compatible with the logistics and services enabling system, and will provide ECMOHO’s partner brands, which are well-established domestic and foreign companies, with professional and accurate information services, to help promote beneficial interaction within the health industry supply chain. As we initiate the B2B platform, we expect the total GMV ('Gross Merchandise Value') via B2B platform will be over 100 million RMB this year. In the future, ECMOHO will work towards providing a convenient, integrated digital warehousing and supply chain management platform for more partnership brands.”

