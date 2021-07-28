checkAd

Workiva Extends Value of Cloud Platform with Launch of New SaaS Marketplace

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), today launched The Workiva Marketplace, filled with more than 140 Workiva-built and partner templates, services and 60 no-code connectors that streamline existing processes and solve new business problems all within the Workiva cloud platform’s connected and secure ecosystem.

The Workiva Marketplace’s offerings include: process checklists, carefully organized and linked reports, style guides, perfectly formatted presentations, and more. Accounting, audit, financial planning & analysis, financial services, and legal teams can easily add templates or connectors directly into an existing Workiva workspace and optimize workflow with process automation, practical examples, and industry best practices.

Comments on the News:

  • “There is an enormous opportunity for organizations to scale their business operations efficiently and cost effectively by leveraging Workiva’s connected ecosystem,” said Julie Iskow, COO of Workiva. “The Workiva Marketplace allows users to find tools, templates, connectors and applications that make using our platform faster and easier. It also easily connects customers with our trusted, best-in-industry consulting and technology partners and can extend the value of our platform for our users."
  • “For years, corporate accounting and financial reporting teams have operated separately due simply to the nature of data collection and reporting processes, and this can lead to a myriad of complications at the end of the reporting period,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO & Co-founder of FloQast. “Using FloQast’s direct API connector available in The Workiva Marketplace, accounting and finance teams automate and accelerate the financial close and disclosure process, bridging the gap between them, which adds value by providing greater visibility into the close and reconciliation process, and enabling a more accurate and efficient reporting process.”
  • “As a partner, Clearview Group is thrilled to join Workiva for the launch of the new Marketplace,” said Scott Freinberg, Director of Advisory Services at Clearview. “Clients and partners will now be able to more efficiently access industry-leading templates and tools to transform their processes and technology. Workiva consistently works to enhance their products and services for their customers, and we could not be more honored to partner with them on this initiative.”
  • “I am really impressed with the variety of templates and connectors available in the new Marketplace, especially with SOX, Internal Controls, and Management reporting,” said Trevor Harris, SOX Manager of NXP Semiconductors. “I like that the Marketplace is easy to navigate and that my team can easily incorporate these industry best practices immediately. The time savings alone from not having to start at square one is going to be priceless. This will really let me do more with my data inside the Workiva platform.”

Workiva Marketplace Innovators:

Partners are extending the use of the platform with mutual clients by creating new services and solutions on top of the Workiva platform that solve customers’ unique business challenges.

Argyle, BlackLine, Business Wire, CFO Solutions, Clearview Group, Column5 Consulting, Fastpath Solutions, F.H. Black & Company Inc., FloQast, Keyrus Consulting, OneCloud, Planalytix, PwC, Sentieo, and Trintech are among the Workiva partners that played a crucial role in the launch of the Marketplace by contributing meaningful templates, services and content that is readily available for customers to add to their workspaces and use.

Workiva has a strong partner ecosystem, with over 200 industry-leading business and technology advisory firms that are available to assist customers as they expand their use of the Workiva Platform.

Additional Resources:

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

