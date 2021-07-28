checkAd

Flywire Digitizes Education Payments for LaLiga Business School

Flywire is the exclusive payments partner for LaLiga Business School

Flywire digitizes and streamlines cross-border and domestic payments for students who attend LaLiga Business School

Partnership enhances student’s financial experience, improves operational efficiency for university

BOSTON and VALENCIA, Spain, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) announced a partnership with Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (“LaLiga”) to provide its Education Department, LaLiga Business School, with digital payment options for students and families. As the preferred payments partner for LaLiga Business School, Flywire will power the digital payment experience for students, families and other payers, and simplify operational efficiencies for the institution’s administration.

LaLiga is the top professional football division of the Spanish football league system. Founded in 2018, the LaLiga Business School is an in-house project, with the main goal of creating and retaining talent to reinforce and boost the exponential growth of the sports industry and its ability to drive progress for other industries and society. With courses ranging from Sports Law to Global Sports Marketing, LaLiga Business School is successfully recruiting and training the next generation of leaders within sports and entertainment management.

With an increasing number of students at LaLiga, including international students, LaLiga was looking for a solution that would not only simplify cross-border payments but also provide students the ability to pay for their educational expenses in their preferred payment method, on a schedule that worked best for them.

“We’ve undertaken a rapid shift to digital and “contact-less” services throughout campus, both to make it safer for our students, and to make things more efficient,” said José Moya Gómez, the LaLiga Business School Director. “As a result, we wanted to provide our students, families, and payers with an easier way to pay their education expenses, that was fast, secure, and in their preferred payment method. Flywire does this for our students, and makes our jobs reconciling those payments much easier.”

Flywire's education payments platform enables schools to offer a highly-tailored, convenient and secure digital payment experience, which can be customized by school, country, and currency. This flexible yet powerful payment platform is designed to accelerate funds flow, ease reconciliation, and streamline operational expenses. The solution also enables institutions to create custom payment plans to provide students and families with greater flexibility. In Spain, Flywire currently supports a variety of local and alternative payment methods.

