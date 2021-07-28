Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
(PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsjSays need for risk provisioning ended …
