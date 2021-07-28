Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 10:26 | 30 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 10:26 | (PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsjSays need for risk provisioning ended … (PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsjSays need for risk provisioning ended … (PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.

According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsj

Says need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing after continued stable payment behavior of customers

