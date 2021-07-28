checkAd

Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million

Autor: PLX AI
28.07.2021, 10:26  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsjSays need for risk provisioning ended …

  • (PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.
  • According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsj
  • Says need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing after continued stable payment behavior of customers
  • Grenke expects this to continue in the second half of 2021
GRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million (PLX AI) – Grenke new outlook FY net income EUR 60-80 million, up from EUR 50-70 million previously.According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six monthsjSays need for risk provisioning ended …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Alphabet Q2 EPS $27.26 Crushes Consensus of $19.33
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
Microsoft Profit Jumps Almost 50% as Cloud Revenue Soars
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.58 vs. Estimate USD 0.47
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
OMV Q2 Earnings Better Than Estimates; CCS Net EUR 643 Million
Deutsche Boerse Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Keeps Guidance Unchanged
Microsoft Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected
Metro Sees Lower Sales Decline for 2021 After Strong Horeca Business Development
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:51 UhrGrenke erhöht Gewinnprognose - Bedarf an Risikovorsorge sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:33 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:32 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:32 UhrDGAP-News: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:24 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG hebt Gewinnprognose für 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:23 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08:11 UhrApple mit Rekordquartal, Deutsche Bank mit starkem Abschluss und Grenke mit fehlerhaften Bilanz - BÖRSE TO GO
NTG24 | Kommentare
27.07.21ROUNDUP/Grenke: Bafin deckt Fehler in 2019er-Abschlussbericht auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Grenke: Bafin deckt Fehler in 2019er-Abschluss auf - Bilanz 2020 nicht betroffen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten