Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $8.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 9.3% Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The anticipated revenue growth is attributed to accelerating the adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products. Technological developments in procedures involved in releasing cellular organelles have paved the way for the higher adoption of cell disruption methods.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • A rise in the development of biologics has subsequently led to high demand for better bioprocess solutions
  • The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2020
  • The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents
  • Therefore, key players have developed different detergent-based solutions and buffers, to provide the best possible results for particular tissue types
  • Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same
  • Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share as a result of the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products
  • Substantial research in the development of nucleic-acid derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years

Read 200 page market research report, "Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Protein Isolation, Downstream Processing), By Cell Type, By Technique, By Product, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high costs of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent. The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to support development in the biotechnology sector.

