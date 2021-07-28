checkAd

UMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$50.91 billion, increasing 8.1% QoQ from NT$47.10 billion in 1Q21. Compared to a year ago, 2Q21 revenue was up 14.7% YoY from NT$44.39 billion in 2Q20. Consolidated gross margin for 2Q21 was 31.3%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$11.94 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.98.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “Strong demand fueled by 5G adoption and digital transformation underpinned our strong performance in the second quarter. Our manufacturing facilities exceeded 100% utilization while overall wafer shipments rose 3.0% QoQ to 2.44 million 8-inch equivalents. Revenue from 28nm technologies continued to grow sequentially, fueled by applications incorporated into 4G/5G smartphones, Solid State Drive, and Digital TV. During the quarter, we continued our product optimization and cost reduction efforts, lifting our gross margin. We expect the strength of structural demand to sustain and support the continuous improvement of blended ASP. As a result, the Company’s gross profit in the first half of 2021 surged 54.5% YoY to NT$28.40 billion.”

Co-president Wang continued, “Looking ahead, we anticipate demand to stay robust in the third quarter driven by megatrends such as 5G and EV. Supply tightness is expected to continue, across 8” and 12” facilities. We foresee margin momentum to continue into the third quarter, supported by further product mix optimization, cost reduction efforts and productivity enhancements. In addition, we expect the adoption rate of our 22nm technologies will continue to gain traction, reflected by a pickup in customers’ 22nm product tape outs in connectivity and display applications. We will also focus on further strengthening our leadership position in a number of specialty technologies such as OLED display driver, RFSOI and imaging applications. Moreover, we continue to take important steps to enhance our corporate governance and lead sustainability efforts in our industry. Earlier this month, five independent directors were newly elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, representing more than 50% of the board seats and including two female directors. The Company also announced its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as our commitment to work alongside our partners to reduce carbon intensiveness and raise renewable energy usage in our supply chain. UMC is dedicated to enhance our corporate governance as well as addressing climate change to build a sustainable environment.”

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results

(Amount: NT$ million)

2Q21

1Q21

QoQ %
change

2Q20

YoY %
change

Operating Revenues

50,908

47,097

8.1

44,386

14.7

Gross Profit

15,908

12,494

27.3

10,257

55.1

Operating Expenses

(6,201)

(5,932)

4.5

(5,677)

9.2

Net Other Operating Income and Expenses

1,606

1,060

51.6

1,266

26.9

Operating Income

11,313

7,622

48.4

5,846

93.5

Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses

1,881

3,361

(44.0)

818

129.9

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

11,943

10,428

14.5

6,681

78.8

EPS (NT$ per share)

0.98

0.85

 

0.55

 

(US$ per ADS)

0.176

0.153

 

0.099

 

Operating revenues in 2Q21 increased 8.1% to NT$50.91 billion partly reflected by slightly higher wafer shipment and the enhancement in blended product mix. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies was 38%. Gross profit grew 27.3% QoQ to NT$15.91 billion, or 31.3% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 4.5% to NT$6.20 billion. Net other operating income increased to NT$1.61 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$1.88 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased to NT$11.94 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.98. Earnings per ADS was US$0.176. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 2Q21 was 12,206,292,756, compared with 12,206,292,756 shares in 1Q21 and 12,193,149,897 shares in 2Q20. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,382,592,798 in 2Q21, compared with 12,381,821,873 shares in 1Q21 and 12,262,774,432 shares in 2Q20. The fully diluted shares counted on June 30, 2021 were approximately 12,398,671,000.

Detailed Financials Section

COGS & Expenses

(Amount: NT$ million)

2Q21

1Q21

QoQ %
change

2Q20

YoY %
change

Operating Revenues

50,908

47,097

8.1

44,386

14.7

COGS

(35,000)

(34,603)

1.1

(34,129)

2.6

Depreciation

(10,187)

(10,412)

(2.2)

(10,544)

(3.4)

Other Mfg. Costs

(24,813)

(24,191)

2.6

(23,585)

5.2

Gross Profit

15,908

12,494

27.3

10,257

55.1

Gross Margin (%)

31.3%

26.5%

　

23.1%

　

Operating Expenses

(6,201)

(5,932)

4.5

(5,677)

9.2

G&A

(1,901)

(1,806)

5.2

(1,537)

23.5

Sales & Marketing

(1,131)

(1,089)

3.8

(929)

21.8

R&D

(3,168)

(3,049)

3.9

(3,203)

(1.1)

Expected Credit Impairment Gain (Loss)

(1)

12

-

(8)

(81.3)

Net Other Operating Income & Expenses

1,606

1,060

51.6

1,266

26.9

Operating Income

11,313

7,622

48.4

5,846

93.5

Operating revenues grew to NT$50.91 billion. COGS remained flattish at NT$35.00 billion, as the 2.2% sequential decline in depreciation was offset the 2.6% increase in other manufacturing costs primarily due to higher wafer shipments in 2Q21. Gross profit increased 27.3% QoQ to NT$15.91 billion, reflecting the uptick in overall average selling price across 8” and 12” wafer shipments. Operating expenses increased 4.5% QoQ to NT$6.20 billion, as G&A grew 5.2% sequentially to NT$1.90 billion while R&D increased 3.9% QoQ to NT$3.17 billion, representing 6.2% of revenue. Sales & Marketing was up 3.8% QoQ to NT$1.13 billion. Net other operating income was NT$1.61 billion. In 2Q21, operating income expanded 48.4% QoQ to NT$11.31 billion.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses

(Amount: NT$ million)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Non-Operating Income and Expenses

1,881

3,361

818

Net Interest Income and Expenses

(310)

(272)

(307)

Net Investment Gain and Loss

2,276

3,530

1,643

Exchange Gain and Loss

(84)

93

(411)

Other Gain and Loss

(1)

10

(107)

Net non-operating income in 2Q21 was NT$1.88 billion, mainly resulting from NT$2.28 billion in net investment gain, offset by a NT$310 million in net interest expense and a NT$84 million in exchange loss.


Cash Flow Summary

(Amount: NT$ million)

For the 3-Month Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2021

For the 3-Month Period Ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

23,123

18,281

Net income before tax

13,194

10,983

Depreciation & Amortization

11,671

11,833

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

(881)

(1,767)

Income tax paid

(300)

(51)

Changes in working capital & others

(561)

(2,717)

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(18,482)

(7,120)

Acquisition of PP&E

(8,520)

(7,352)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(835)

(619)

Increase in other financial assets

(10,893)

(8)

Others

1,766

859

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

13,238

2,580

Bank loans

(1,384)

2,368

Bonds Issued

9,600

-

Redemption of bonds

(2,000)

-

Increase in deposits-in

7,205

382

Others

(183)

(170)

Effect of Exchange Rate

(1,164)

(504)

Net Cash Flow

16,715

13,237

Beginning balance

107,285

94,048

Ending balance

124,000

107,285

In 2Q21, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$23.12 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$18.48 billion, which included NT$9.48 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$13.64 billion. Cash inflow from financing activities was NT$13.24 billion, primarily from a NT$9.60 billion from the issuance of bonds and a NT$7.21 billion in deposit which included the capacity deposit from 12A P6 agreement, offset by a NT$2.00 billion in the redemption of bonds and a NT$1.38 billion payment in the bank loans. Net cash inflow in 2Q21 was NT$16.72 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$8.06 billion in bank loans.

Current Assets

(Amount: NT$ billion)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Cash and Cash Equivalents

124.00

107.29

99.87

Notes & Accounts Receivable

30.11

29.24

27.26

Days Sales Outstanding

53

55

57

Inventories, net

22.44

22.23

23.34

Days of Inventory

58

59

61

Total Current Assets

207.83

179.08

167.96

Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$124.00 billion. Days of inventory decreased by a day to 58 days.

Liabilities

(Amount: NT$ billion)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Total Current Liabilities

85.00

78.53

65.11

Notes & Accounts Payable

8.42

8.26

8.56

Short-Term Credit / Bonds

19.65

37.28

17.32

Payables on Equipment

6.67

5.29

3.22

Dividends Payable

19.88

-

9.77

Other

30.38

27.70

26.24

Long-Term Credit / Bonds

50.97

27.70

53.50

Long-Term Investment Liabilities

20.61

20.66

19.69

Total Liabilities

181.49

144.59

158.34

Debt to Equity

76%

58%

76%

Current liabilities increased to NT$85.00 billion, which included a NT$19.88 billion in dividends payable. Long-term credit/bonds increased to NT$50.97 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$181.49 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 76%.

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Region

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

North America

22%

23%

29%

30%

31%

Asia Pacific

63%

63%

61%

57%

55%

Europe

8%

8%

5%

6%

5%

Japan

7%

6%

5%

7%

9%

Revenue from Asia-Pacific remained unchanged at 63% as business from North America declined to 22% of sales. Business from Europe was 8% while contribution from Japan increased to 7%.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry

Geometry

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

14nm and below

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

14nm<x<=28nm

20%

20%

18%

14%

13%

28nm<x<=40nm

18%

20%

22%

23%

23%

40nm<x<=65nm

19%

18%

18%

19%

16%

65nm<x<=90nm

9%

8%

8%

10%

13%

90nm<x<=0.13um

11%

11%

11%

11%

11%

0.13um<x<=0.18um

13%

13%

13%

13%

13%

0.18um<x<=0.35um

8%

8%

8%

8%

8%

0.5um and above

2%

2%

2%

2%

3%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm stayed at 20% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution declined to 18% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type

Customer Type

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Fabless

84%

86%

87%

88%

88%

IDM

16%

14%

13%

12%

12%

Revenue from fabless customers decreased to 84% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1)

Application

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Computer

17%

16%

16%

13%

14%

Communication

47%

46%

49%

54%

51%

Consumer

26%

27%

25%

24%

24%

Others

10%

11%

10%

9%

11%

Revenue from the communication segment increased to 47%, while business from computer applications increased to 17%. Business from consumer applications declined to 26% as other segments accounted for 10% of revenue.

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc. 

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) grew in 2Q21.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 2Q21 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer Shipments

 

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Wafer Shipments
(8” K equivalents)

2,440

2,372

2,293

2,254

2,218

 

Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate

 

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Utilization Rate

100%+

100%

99%

97%

98%

Total Capacity
(8” K equivalents)

2,370

2,280

2,311

2,308

2,291

In 2Q21, wafer shipments increased 2.9% QoQ to 2,440K, while quarterly capacity grew to 2,370K. Overall utilization rate in 2Q21 exceeded 100%.

Capacity4

Total capacity in the second quarter expanded by 4% QoQ to 2,370K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity is expected to slightly increase in the third quarter to 2,387K 8-inch equivalent wafers, mainly reflecting the capacity expansion at Fab 8F.

Annual Capacity in

thousands of wafers

 

Quarterly Capacity in

thousands of wafers

FAB

Geometry
(um)

2020

2019

2018

2017

 

FAB

3Q21E

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

WTK

6"

3.5 – 0.45

371

370

396

422

 

WTK

86

84

84

93

8A

8"

0.5 – 0.25

802

825

825

825

 

8A

190

190

186

201

8C

8"

0.35 – 0.11

452

436

383

357

 

8C

115

115

113

113

8D

8"

0.18 – 0.09

371

359

347

341

 

8D

95

95

94

93

8E

8"

0.5 – 0.15

449

426

418

418

 

8E

115

115

113

113

8F

8"

0.18 – 0.11

485

434

431

417

 

8F

137

122

120

122

8S

8"

0.18 – 0.11

373

372

372

347

 

8S

102

102

101

93

8N

8"

0.5 – 0.11

917

831

771

753

 

8N

230

230

226

230

12A

12"

0.13 – 0.014

1044

997

997

970

 

12A

271

271

257

261

12i

12"

0.13 – 0.040

628

595

555

537

 

12i

160

160

157

160

12X

12"

0.040 – 0.028

217

203

183

97

 

12X

74

74

59

57

12M

12"

0.090 – 0.040

391

98

-

-

 

12M

98

98

96

98

Total(1)

9,188

8,148

7,673

7,304

 

Total

2,387

2,370

2,280

2,311

YoY Growth Rate

13%

6%

5%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion

Year

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

CAPEX

$ 1.0

$ 0.6

$ 0.7

$ 1.4

$ 2.8

 

2021 CAPEX Plan

8"

12"

Total

15%

85%

US$2.3 billion

CAPEX spending in 2Q21 was US$339 million. Full year 2021 CAPEX is budgeted at US$2.3 billion, which includes the company’s collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

  • Wafer Shipments: To increase by 1-2%
  • ASP in USD: To increase by approximately 6%
  • Gross Profit Margin: To be in the mid-30% range
  • Capacity Utilization: 100%
  • 2021 CAPEX: US$2.3 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Jul 13, 2021

Cadence and UMC Collaborate on 22ULP/ULL Reference Flow Certification

Jun 1, 2021

UMC Pledges Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

May 7, 2021

UMC Ranked Top 5% in Corporate Governance Evaluation for 7th Consecutive Year

Apr 29, 2021

UMC Files Form 20-F for 2020 with US Securities and Exchange Commission

Please visit UMC’s website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 5:00 AM (New York) / 10:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes:

 

USA Toll Free:

1-866 836-0101

Taiwan Number:

02-2192-8016

Other Areas:

+886-2-2192-8016

 

 

Access Code:

UMC

A live webcast and replay of the 2Q21 results announcement will be available at
www.umc.com under the “Investors / Events” section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry. The company provides high quality IC production with a focus on both logic and specialty technologies to serve every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive technology and manufacturing solutions include logic/RF, embedded high voltage, embedded flash, RFSOI/BCD and IATF-16949 automotive manufacturing certification for all its manufacturing facilities. UMC operates 12 fabs that are strategically located throughout Asia with a maximum capacity of approximately 800,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The company employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, United States, Europe, Japan, Korea and Singapore. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the second quarter of 2021; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading “Second Quarter of 2021 Outlook and Guidance.”

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

                UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES  
   Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021
 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
 
 
June 30, 2021
US$ NT$ %
Assets
Current assets
 Cash and cash equivalents

4,451

124,000

29.4%

 Accounts receivable, net

1,081

30,113

7.2%

 Inventories, net

805

22,439

5.3%

 Other current assets

1,123

31,281

7.4%

    Total current assets

7,460

207,833

49.3%

 
Non-current assets
 Funds and investments

2,389

66,570

15.8%

 Property, plant and equipment

4,450

123,983

29.4%

 Right-of-use assets

266

7,413

1.8%

 Other non-current assets

571

15,878

3.7%

    Total non-current assets

7,676

213,844

50.7%

Total assets

15,136

421,677

100.0%

 
Liabilities
Current liabilities
 Short-term loans

193

5,386

1.3%

 Payables

1,319

36,753

8.7%

 Dividends payable

713

19,876

4.7%

 Current portion of long-term liabilities

512

14,263

3.4%

 Other current liabilities

314

8,726

2.0%

    Total current liabilities

3,051

85,004

20.1%

 
Non-current liabilities
 Bonds payable

721

20,082

4.8%

 Long-term loans

1,109

30,885

7.3%

 Lease liabilities, noncurrent

171

4,771

1.1%

 Other non-current liabilities

1,462

40,743

9.7%

    Total non-current liabilities

3,463

96,481

22.9%

        Total liabilities

6,514

181,485

43.0%

 
Equity
Equity attributable to the parent company
 Capital

4,459

124,233

29.5%

 Additional paid-in capital

1,550

43,182

10.2%

 Retained earnings and other components of equity

2,613

72,791

17.3%

 Treasury stock

(4)

(120)

(0.0%)

    Total equity attributable to the parent company

8,618

240,086

57.0%

Non-controlling interests

4

106

0.0%

    Total equity

8,622

240,192

57.0%

Total liabilities and equity

15,136

421,677

100.0%

 
 
 
 
 
 
           
Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
 
 
Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison
Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended
June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Chg. June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Chg.
US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ %
Operating revenues

1,827

50,908

1,593

44,386

14.7%

1,827

50,908

1,690

47,097

8.1%

Operating costs

(1,256)

(35,000)

(1,225)

(34,129)

2.6%

(1,256)

(35,000)

(1,242)

(34,603)

1.1%

Gross profit

571

15,908

368

10,257

55.1%

571

15,908

448

12,494

27.3%

31.3%

31.3%

23.1%

23.1%

31.3%

31.3%

26.5%

26.5%

Operating expenses
  - Sales and marketing expenses

(41)

(1,131)

(33)

(929)

21.8%

(41)

(1,131)

(39)

(1,089)

3.8%

  - General and administrative expenses

(68)

(1,901)

(56)

(1,537)

23.5%

(68)

(1,901)

(64)

(1,806)

5.2%

  - Research and development expenses

(114)

(3,168)

(115)

(3,203)

(1.1%)

(114)

(3,168)

(109)

(3,049)

3.9%

  - Expected credit impairment gain (loss)

(0)

(1)

            (0)

(8)

(81.3%)

(0)

(1)

0

12

                 -

      Subtotal

(223)

(6,201)

(204)

(5,677)

9.2%

(223)

(6,201)

(212)

(5,932)

4.5%

Net other operating income and expenses

58

1,606

46

1,266

26.9%

58

1,606

38

1,060

51.6%

Operating income

406

11,313

210

5,846

93.5%

406

11,313

274

7,622

48.4%

22.2%

22.2%

13.2%

13.2%

22.2%

22.2%

16.2%

16.2%

 
Net non-operating income and expenses

68

1,881

29

818

129.9%

68

1,881

120

3,361

(44.0%)

Income from continuing operations
   before income tax

474

13,194

239

6,664

98.0%

474

13,194

394

10,983

20.1%

25.9%

25.9%

15.0%

15.0%

  

25.9%

25.9%

23.3%

23.3%

 
Income tax expenses

(48)

(1,327)

(22)

(613)

116.6%

(48)

(1,327)

(39)

(1,094)

21.3%

Net income

426

11,867

217

6,051

96.1%

426

11,867

355

9,889

20.0%

23.3%

23.3%

13.6%

13.6%

23.3%

23.3%

21.0%

21.0%

 
Other comprehensive income (loss)

(70)

(1,935)

114

3,178

                 -

(70)

(1,935)

128

3,556

                 -

 
Total comprehensive income (loss)

356

9,932

331

9,229

7.6%

356

9,932

483

13,445

(26.1%)

 
    Net income attributable to:
　　Shareholders of the parent

429

11,943

240

6,681

78.8%

429

11,943

374

10,428

14.5%

　　Non-controlling interests

(3)

(76)

(23)

(630)

(87.9%)

(3)

(76)

(19)

(539)

(85.8%)

 
    Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
　　Shareholders of the parent

359

10,008

354

9,859

1.5%

359

10,008

502

13,984

(28.4%)

　　Non-controlling interests

(3)

(76)

(23)

(630)

(87.9%)

(3)

(76)

(19)

(539)

(85.8%)

 
Earnings per share-basic

0.035

0.98

0.020

0.55

0.035

0.98

0.031

0.85

Earnings per ADS (2)

0.176

4.90

0.099

2.75

0.176

4.90

0.153

4.25

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in millions)   

12,206

  

12,193

  

12,206

  

12,206

 
                                       
Notes:
(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
 
For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Six-Month Period Ended
June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
US$ NT$ % US$  NT$  %
Operating revenues

1,827

50,908

100.0%

3,518

98,005

100.0%

Operating costs

(1,256)

(35,000)

(68.7%)

(2,499)

(69,603)

(71.0%)

Gross profit

571

15,908

31.3%

1,019

28,402

29.0%

 
 
Operating expenses
  - Sales and marketing expenses

(41)

(1,131)

(2.2%)

(80)

(2,220)

(2.3%)

  - General and administrative expenses

(68)

(1,901)

(3.8%)

(132)

(3,707)

(3.8%)

  - Research and development expenses

(114)

(3,168)

(6.2%)

(223)

(6,217)

(6.3%)

  - Expected credit impairment gain (loss)

(0)

(1)

(0.0%)

0

11

0.0%

      Subtotal

(223)

(6,201)

(12.2%)

(435)

(12,133)

(12.4%)

Net other operating income and expenses

58

1,606

3.1%

96

2,666

2.7%

Operating income

406

11,313

22.2%

680

18,935

19.3%

 
Net non-operating income and expenses

68

1,881

3.7%

188

5,242

5.4%

Income from continuing operations 
   before income tax

474

13,194

25.9%

868

24,177

24.7%

 
 
Income tax expense

(48)

(1,327)

(2.6%)

(87)

(2,422)

(2.5%)

Net income

426

11,867

23.3%

781

21,755

22.2%

 
Other comprehensive income (loss)

(70)

(1,935)

(3.8%)

58

1,622

1.7%

 
Total comprehensive income (loss)

356

9,932

19.5%

839

23,377

23.9%

 
    Net income attributable to:
　　Shareholders of the parent

429

11,943

23.5%

803

22,371

22.8%

　　Non-controlling interests

(3)

(76)

(0.2%)

(22)

(616)

(0.6%)

 
    Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
　　Shareholders of the parent

359

10,008

19.7%

861

23,992

24.5%

　　Non-controlling interests

(3)

(76)

(0.2%)

(22)

(615)

(0.6%)

 
Earnings per share-basic

0.035

0.98

0.066

1.83

Earnings per ADS (2)

0.176

4.90

0.328

9.15

 
Weighted average number of shares
     outstanding (in millions)

12,206

12,206

                       
Notes:
(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
For The Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021
 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
 
US$ NT$
Cash flows from operating activities :
    Net income before tax

868

24,177

    Depreciation & Amortization

844

23,504

    Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

(95)

(2,648)

    Changes in working capital & others

(131)

(3,629)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,486

41,404

 
Cash flows from investing activities :
    Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(570)

(15,872)

    Acquisition of intangible assets

(52)

(1,454)

    Increase in other financial assets

(391)

(10,901)

    Others

94

2,625

Net cash used in investing activities

(919)

(25,602)

 
Cash flows from financing activities :
    Decrease in short-term loans

(198)

(5,509)

    Proceeds from bonds issued

345

9,600

    Redemption of bonds

(72)

(2,000)

    Proceeds from long-term loans

500

13,943

    Repayments of long-term loans

(267)

(7,450)

    Increase in guarantee deposits

272

7,587

    Others

(12)

(353)

Net cash provided by financing activities

568

15,818

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(60)

(1,668)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,075

29,952

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,376

94,048

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,451

124,000

 
 
       
Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.

 

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending June 30, 2021, the three-month period ending March 31, 2021, and the equivalent three-month period that ended June 30, 2020. For all 2Q21 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT$ 27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales
3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity
4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

