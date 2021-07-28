UMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second quarter consolidated revenue was NT$50.91 billion, increasing 8.1% QoQ from NT$47.10 billion in 1Q21. Compared to a year ago, 2Q21 revenue was up 14.7% YoY from NT$44.39 billion in 2Q20. Consolidated gross margin for 2Q21 was 31.3%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$11.94 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$0.98.
Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “Strong demand fueled by 5G adoption and digital transformation underpinned our strong performance in the second quarter. Our manufacturing facilities exceeded 100% utilization while overall wafer shipments rose 3.0% QoQ to 2.44 million 8-inch equivalents. Revenue from 28nm technologies continued to grow sequentially, fueled by applications incorporated into 4G/5G smartphones, Solid State Drive, and Digital TV. During the quarter, we continued our product optimization and cost reduction efforts, lifting our gross margin. We expect the strength of structural demand to sustain and support the continuous improvement of blended ASP. As a result, the Company’s gross profit in the first half of 2021 surged 54.5% YoY to NT$28.40 billion.”
Co-president Wang continued, “Looking ahead, we anticipate demand to stay robust in the third quarter driven by megatrends such as 5G and EV. Supply tightness is expected to continue, across 8” and 12” facilities. We foresee margin momentum to continue into the third quarter, supported by further product mix optimization, cost reduction efforts and productivity enhancements. In addition, we expect the adoption rate of our 22nm technologies will continue to gain traction, reflected by a pickup in customers’ 22nm product tape outs in connectivity and display applications. We will also focus on further strengthening our leadership position in a number of specialty technologies such as OLED display driver, RFSOI and imaging applications. Moreover, we continue to take important steps to enhance our corporate governance and lead sustainability efforts in our industry. Earlier this month, five independent directors were newly elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, representing more than 50% of the board seats and including two female directors. The Company also announced its pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as our commitment to work alongside our partners to reduce carbon intensiveness and raise renewable energy usage in our supply chain. UMC is dedicated to enhance our corporate governance as well as addressing climate change to build a sustainable environment.”
Summary of Operating Results
|
Operating Results
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
QoQ %
|
2Q20
|
YoY %
|
Operating Revenues
|
50,908
|
47,097
|
8.1
|
44,386
|
14.7
|
Gross Profit
|
15,908
|
12,494
|
27.3
|
10,257
|
55.1
|
Operating Expenses
|
(6,201)
|
(5,932)
|
4.5
|
(5,677)
|
9.2
|
Net Other Operating Income and Expenses
|
1,606
|
1,060
|
51.6
|
1,266
|
26.9
|
Operating Income
|
11,313
|
7,622
|
48.4
|
5,846
|
93.5
|
Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
1,881
|
3,361
|
(44.0)
|
818
|
129.9
|
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent
|
11,943
|
10,428
|
14.5
|
6,681
|
78.8
|
EPS (NT$ per share)
|
0.98
|
0.85
|
|
0.55
|
|
(US$ per ADS)
|
0.176
|
0.153
|
|
0.099
|
Operating revenues in 2Q21 increased 8.1% to NT$50.91 billion partly reflected by slightly higher wafer shipment and the enhancement in blended product mix. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies was 38%. Gross profit grew 27.3% QoQ to NT$15.91 billion, or 31.3% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 4.5% to NT$6.20 billion. Net other operating income increased to NT$1.61 billion. Net non-operating income was NT$1.88 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent increased to NT$11.94 billion.
Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$0.98. Earnings per ADS was US$0.176. The basic weighted average number of outstanding shares in 2Q21 was 12,206,292,756, compared with 12,206,292,756 shares in 1Q21 and 12,193,149,897 shares in 2Q20. The diluted weighted average number of outstanding shares was 12,382,592,798 in 2Q21, compared with 12,381,821,873 shares in 1Q21 and 12,262,774,432 shares in 2Q20. The fully diluted shares counted on June 30, 2021 were approximately 12,398,671,000.
Detailed Financials Section
|
COGS & Expenses
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
QoQ %
|
2Q20
|
YoY %
|
Operating Revenues
|
50,908
|
47,097
|
8.1
|
44,386
|
14.7
|
COGS
|
(35,000)
|
(34,603)
|
1.1
|
(34,129)
|
2.6
|
Depreciation
|
(10,187)
|
(10,412)
|
(2.2)
|
(10,544)
|
(3.4)
|
Other Mfg. Costs
|
(24,813)
|
(24,191)
|
2.6
|
(23,585)
|
5.2
|
Gross Profit
|
15,908
|
12,494
|
27.3
|
10,257
|
55.1
|
Gross Margin (%)
|
31.3%
|
26.5%
|
|
23.1%
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
(6,201)
|
(5,932)
|
4.5
|
(5,677)
|
9.2
|
G&A
|
(1,901)
|
(1,806)
|
5.2
|
(1,537)
|
23.5
|
Sales & Marketing
|
(1,131)
|
(1,089)
|
3.8
|
(929)
|
21.8
|
R&D
|
(3,168)
|
(3,049)
|
3.9
|
(3,203)
|
(1.1)
|
Expected Credit Impairment Gain (Loss)
|
(1)
|
12
|
-
|
(8)
|
(81.3)
|
Net Other Operating Income & Expenses
|
1,606
|
1,060
|
51.6
|
1,266
|
26.9
|
Operating Income
|
11,313
|
7,622
|
48.4
|
5,846
|
93.5
Operating revenues grew to NT$50.91 billion. COGS remained flattish at NT$35.00 billion, as the 2.2% sequential decline in depreciation was offset the 2.6% increase in other manufacturing costs primarily due to higher wafer shipments in 2Q21. Gross profit increased 27.3% QoQ to NT$15.91 billion, reflecting the uptick in overall average selling price across 8” and 12” wafer shipments. Operating expenses increased 4.5% QoQ to NT$6.20 billion, as G&A grew 5.2% sequentially to NT$1.90 billion while R&D increased 3.9% QoQ to NT$3.17 billion, representing 6.2% of revenue. Sales & Marketing was up 3.8% QoQ to NT$1.13 billion. Net other operating income was NT$1.61 billion. In 2Q21, operating income expanded 48.4% QoQ to NT$11.31 billion.
|
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Non-Operating Income and Expenses
|
1,881
|
3,361
|
818
|
Net Interest Income and Expenses
|
(310)
|
(272)
|
(307)
|
Net Investment Gain and Loss
|
2,276
|
3,530
|
1,643
|
Exchange Gain and Loss
|
(84)
|
93
|
(411)
|
Other Gain and Loss
|
(1)
|
10
|
(107)
Net non-operating income in 2Q21 was NT$1.88 billion, mainly resulting from NT$2.28 billion in net investment gain, offset by a NT$310 million in net interest expense and a NT$84 million in exchange loss.
|
Cash Flow Summary
|
(Amount: NT$ million)
|
For the 3-Month Period Ended
Jun. 30, 2021
|
For the 3-Month Period Ended
Mar. 31, 2021
|
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
23,123
|
18,281
|
Net income before tax
|
13,194
|
10,983
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
11,671
|
11,833
|
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
|
(881)
|
(1,767)
|
Income tax paid
|
(300)
|
(51)
|
Changes in working capital & others
|
(561)
|
(2,717)
|
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
|
(18,482)
|
(7,120)
|
Acquisition of PP&E
|
(8,520)
|
(7,352)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(835)
|
(619)
|
Increase in other financial assets
|
(10,893)
|
(8)
|
Others
|
1,766
|
859
|
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
|
13,238
|
2,580
|
Bank loans
|
(1,384)
|
2,368
|
Bonds Issued
|
9,600
|
-
|
Redemption of bonds
|
(2,000)
|
-
|
Increase in deposits-in
|
7,205
|
382
|
Others
|
(183)
|
(170)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate
|
(1,164)
|
(504)
|
Net Cash Flow
|
16,715
|
13,237
|
Beginning balance
|
107,285
|
94,048
|
Ending balance
|
124,000
|
107,285
In 2Q21, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$23.12 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$18.48 billion, which included NT$9.48 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$13.64 billion. Cash inflow from financing activities was NT$13.24 billion, primarily from a NT$9.60 billion from the issuance of bonds and a NT$7.21 billion in deposit which included the capacity deposit from 12A P6 agreement, offset by a NT$2.00 billion in the redemption of bonds and a NT$1.38 billion payment in the bank loans. Net cash inflow in 2Q21 was NT$16.72 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$8.06 billion in bank loans.
|
Current Assets
|
(Amount: NT$ billion)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
124.00
|
107.29
|
99.87
|
Notes & Accounts Receivable
|
30.11
|
29.24
|
27.26
|
Days Sales Outstanding
|
53
|
55
|
57
|
Inventories, net
|
22.44
|
22.23
|
23.34
|
Days of Inventory
|
58
|
59
|
61
|
Total Current Assets
|
207.83
|
179.08
|
167.96
Cash and cash equivalents increased to NT$124.00 billion. Days of inventory decreased by a day to 58 days.
|
Liabilities
|
(Amount: NT$ billion)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
85.00
|
78.53
|
65.11
|
Notes & Accounts Payable
|
8.42
|
8.26
|
8.56
|
Short-Term Credit / Bonds
|
19.65
|
37.28
|
17.32
|
Payables on Equipment
|
6.67
|
5.29
|
3.22
|
Dividends Payable
|
19.88
|
-
|
9.77
|
Other
|
30.38
|
27.70
|
26.24
|
Long-Term Credit / Bonds
|
50.97
|
27.70
|
53.50
|
Long-Term Investment Liabilities
|
20.61
|
20.66
|
19.69
|
Total Liabilities
|
181.49
|
144.59
|
158.34
|
Debt to Equity
|
76%
|
58%
|
76%
Current liabilities increased to NT$85.00 billion, which included a NT$19.88 billion in dividends payable. Long-term credit/bonds increased to NT$50.97 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$181.49 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 76%.
Analysis of Revenue2
|
Revenue Breakdown by Region
|
Region
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
North America
|
22%
|
23%
|
29%
|
30%
|
31%
|
Asia Pacific
|
63%
|
63%
|
61%
|
57%
|
55%
|
Europe
|
8%
|
8%
|
5%
|
6%
|
5%
|
Japan
|
7%
|
6%
|
5%
|
7%
|
9%
Revenue from Asia-Pacific remained unchanged at 63% as business from North America declined to 22% of sales. Business from Europe was 8% while contribution from Japan increased to 7%.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Geometry
|
Geometry
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
14nm and below
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
14nm<x<=28nm
|
20%
|
20%
|
18%
|
14%
|
13%
|
28nm<x<=40nm
|
18%
|
20%
|
22%
|
23%
|
23%
|
40nm<x<=65nm
|
19%
|
18%
|
18%
|
19%
|
16%
|
65nm<x<=90nm
|
9%
|
8%
|
8%
|
10%
|
13%
|
90nm<x<=0.13um
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
11%
|
0.13um<x<=0.18um
|
13%
|
13%
|
13%
|
13%
|
13%
|
0.18um<x<=0.35um
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
0.5um and above
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
2%
|
3%
Revenue contribution from 22/28nm stayed at 20% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution declined to 18% of sales.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type
|
Customer Type
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
Fabless
|
84%
|
86%
|
87%
|
88%
|
88%
|
IDM
|
16%
|
14%
|
13%
|
12%
|
12%
Revenue from fabless customers decreased to 84% of revenue.
|
Revenue Breakdown by Application (1)
|
Application
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
Computer
|
17%
|
16%
|
16%
|
13%
|
14%
|
Communication
|
47%
|
46%
|
49%
|
54%
|
51%
|
Consumer
|
26%
|
27%
|
25%
|
24%
|
24%
|
Others
|
10%
|
11%
|
10%
|
9%
|
11%
Revenue from the communication segment increased to 47%, while business from computer applications increased to 17%. Business from consumer applications declined to 26% as other segments accounted for 10% of revenue.
|
(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.
Blended ASP Trend
Blended average selling price (ASP) grew in 2Q21.
(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 2Q21 ASP)
Shipment and Utilization Rate3
|
Wafer Shipments
|
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
Wafer Shipments
|
2,440
|
2,372
|
2,293
|
2,254
|
2,218
|
|
Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate
|
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
Utilization Rate
|
100%+
|
100%
|
99%
|
97%
|
98%
|
Total Capacity
|
2,370
|
2,280
|
2,311
|
2,308
|
2,291
In 2Q21, wafer shipments increased 2.9% QoQ to 2,440K, while quarterly capacity grew to 2,370K. Overall utilization rate in 2Q21 exceeded 100%.
Capacity4
Total capacity in the second quarter expanded by 4% QoQ to 2,370K 8-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity is expected to slightly increase in the third quarter to 2,387K 8-inch equivalent wafers, mainly reflecting the capacity expansion at Fab 8F.
|
Annual Capacity in
thousands of wafers
|
|
Quarterly Capacity in
thousands of wafers
|
FAB
|
Geometry
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
FAB
|
3Q21E
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
WTK
|
6"
|
3.5 – 0.45
|
371
|
370
|
396
|
422
|
|
WTK
|
86
|
84
|
84
|
93
|
8A
|
8"
|
0.5 – 0.25
|
802
|
825
|
825
|
825
|
|
8A
|
190
|
190
|
186
|
201
|
8C
|
8"
|
0.35 – 0.11
|
452
|
436
|
383
|
357
|
|
8C
|
115
|
115
|
113
|
113
|
8D
|
8"
|
0.18 – 0.09
|
371
|
359
|
347
|
341
|
|
8D
|
95
|
95
|
94
|
93
|
8E
|
8"
|
0.5 – 0.15
|
449
|
426
|
418
|
418
|
|
8E
|
115
|
115
|
113
|
113
|
8F
|
8"
|
0.18 – 0.11
|
485
|
434
|
431
|
417
|
|
8F
|
137
|
122
|
120
|
122
|
8S
|
8"
|
0.18 – 0.11
|
373
|
372
|
372
|
347
|
|
8S
|
102
|
102
|
101
|
93
|
8N
|
8"
|
0.5 – 0.11
|
917
|
831
|
771
|
753
|
|
8N
|
230
|
230
|
226
|
230
|
12A
|
12"
|
0.13 – 0.014
|
1044
|
997
|
997
|
970
|
|
12A
|
271
|
271
|
257
|
261
|
12i
|
12"
|
0.13 – 0.040
|
628
|
595
|
555
|
537
|
|
12i
|
160
|
160
|
157
|
160
|
12X
|
12"
|
0.040 – 0.028
|
217
|
203
|
183
|
97
|
|
12X
|
74
|
74
|
59
|
57
|
12M
|
12"
|
0.090 – 0.040
|
391
|
98
|
-
|
-
|
|
12M
|
98
|
98
|
96
|
98
|
Total(1)
|
9,188
|
8,148
|
7,673
|
7,304
|
|
Total
|
2,387
|
2,370
|
2,280
|
2,311
|
YoY Growth Rate
|
13%
|
6%
|
5%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.5625 (62/82) 8-inch equivalent wafer; one 12-inch wafer is converted into 2.25 (122/82) 8-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 8-inch equivalent wafers.
CAPEX
|
Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion
|
Year
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
CAPEX
|
$ 1.0
|
$ 0.6
|
$ 0.7
|
$ 1.4
|
$ 2.8
|
2021 CAPEX Plan
|
8"
|
12"
|
Total
|
15%
|
85%
|
US$2.3 billion
CAPEX spending in 2Q21 was US$339 million. Full year 2021 CAPEX is budgeted at US$2.3 billion, which includes the company’s collaborative Fab 12A P6 expansion plan with customers.
Third Quarter 2021 Outlook & Guidance
Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:
- Wafer Shipments: To increase by 1-2%
- ASP in USD: To increase by approximately 6%
- Gross Profit Margin: To be in the mid-30% range
- Capacity Utilization: 100%
- 2021 CAPEX: US$2.3 billion
Recent Developments / Announcements
- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet
|As of June 30, 2021
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|June 30, 2021
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,451
|
124,000
|
29.4%
|Accounts receivable, net
|
1,081
|
30,113
|
7.2%
|Inventories, net
|
805
|
22,439
|
5.3%
|Other current assets
|
1,123
|
31,281
|
7.4%
|Total current assets
|
7,460
|
207,833
|
49.3%
|Non-current assets
|Funds and investments
|
2,389
|
66,570
|
15.8%
|Property, plant and equipment
|
4,450
|
123,983
|
29.4%
|Right-of-use assets
|
266
|
7,413
|
1.8%
|Other non-current assets
|
571
|
15,878
|
3.7%
|Total non-current assets
|
7,676
|
213,844
|
50.7%
|Total assets
|
15,136
|
421,677
|
100.0%
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
|
193
|
5,386
|
1.3%
|Payables
|
1,319
|
36,753
|
8.7%
|Dividends payable
|
713
|
19,876
|
4.7%
|Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
512
|
14,263
|
3.4%
|Other current liabilities
|
314
|
8,726
|
2.0%
|Total current liabilities
|
3,051
|
85,004
|
20.1%
|Non-current liabilities
|Bonds payable
|
721
|
20,082
|
4.8%
|Long-term loans
|
1,109
|
30,885
|
7.3%
|Lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
171
|
4,771
|
1.1%
|Other non-current liabilities
|
1,462
|
40,743
|
9.7%
|Total non-current liabilities
|
3,463
|
96,481
|
22.9%
|Total liabilities
|
6,514
|
181,485
|
43.0%
|Equity
|Equity attributable to the parent company
|Capital
|
4,459
|
124,233
|
29.5%
|Additional paid-in capital
|
1,550
|
43,182
|
10.2%
|Retained earnings and other components of equity
|
2,613
|
72,791
|
17.3%
|Treasury stock
|
(4)
|
(120)
|
(0.0%)
|Total equity attributable to the parent company
|
8,618
|
240,086
|
57.0%
|Non-controlling interests
|
4
|
106
|
0.0%
|Total equity
|
8,622
|
240,192
|
57.0%
|Total liabilities and equity
|
15,136
|
421,677
|
100.0%
|Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
|Year over Year Comparison
|Quarter over Quarter Comparison
|Three-Month Period Ended
|Three-Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Chg.
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Chg.
|US$
|NT$
|US$
|NT$
|%
|US$
|NT$
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Operating revenues
|
1,827
|
50,908
|
1,593
|
44,386
|
14.7%
|
1,827
|
50,908
|
1,690
|
47,097
|
8.1%
|Operating costs
|
(1,256)
|
(35,000)
|
(1,225)
|
(34,129)
|
2.6%
|
(1,256)
|
(35,000)
|
(1,242)
|
(34,603)
|
1.1%
|Gross profit
|
571
|
15,908
|
368
|
10,257
|
55.1%
|
571
|
15,908
|
448
|
12,494
|
27.3%
|
31.3%
|
31.3%
|
23.1%
|
23.1%
|
31.3%
|
31.3%
|
26.5%
|
26.5%
|Operating expenses
|- Sales and marketing expenses
|
(41)
|
(1,131)
|
(33)
|
(929)
|
21.8%
|
(41)
|
(1,131)
|
(39)
|
(1,089)
|
3.8%
|- General and administrative expenses
|
(68)
|
(1,901)
|
(56)
|
(1,537)
|
23.5%
|
(68)
|
(1,901)
|
(64)
|
(1,806)
|
5.2%
|- Research and development expenses
|
(114)
|
(3,168)
|
(115)
|
(3,203)
|
(1.1%)
|
(114)
|
(3,168)
|
(109)
|
(3,049)
|
3.9%
|- Expected credit impairment gain (loss)
|
(0)
|
(1)
|
(0)
|
(8)
|
(81.3%)
|
(0)
|
(1)
|
0
|
12
|
-
|Subtotal
|
(223)
|
(6,201)
|
(204)
|
(5,677)
|
9.2%
|
(223)
|
(6,201)
|
(212)
|
(5,932)
|
4.5%
|Net other operating income and expenses
|
58
|
1,606
|
46
|
1,266
|
26.9%
|
58
|
1,606
|
38
|
1,060
|
51.6%
|Operating income
|
406
|
11,313
|
210
|
5,846
|
93.5%
|
406
|
11,313
|
274
|
7,622
|
48.4%
|
22.2%
|
22.2%
|
13.2%
|
13.2%
|
22.2%
|
22.2%
|
16.2%
|
16.2%
|Net non-operating income and expenses
|
68
|
1,881
|
29
|
818
|
129.9%
|
68
|
1,881
|
120
|
3,361
|
(44.0%)
|
Income from continuing operations
before income tax
|
474
|
13,194
|
239
|
6,664
|
98.0%
|
474
|
13,194
|
394
|
10,983
|
20.1%
|
25.9%
|
25.9%
|
15.0%
|
15.0%
|
25.9%
|
25.9%
|
23.3%
|
23.3%
|Income tax expenses
|
(48)
|
(1,327)
|
(22)
|
(613)
|
116.6%
|
(48)
|
(1,327)
|
(39)
|
(1,094)
|
21.3%
|Net income
|
426
|
11,867
|
217
|
6,051
|
96.1%
|
426
|
11,867
|
355
|
9,889
|
20.0%
|
23.3%
|
23.3%
|
13.6%
|
13.6%
|
23.3%
|
23.3%
|
21.0%
|
21.0%
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(70)
|
(1,935)
|
114
|
3,178
|
-
|
(70)
|
(1,935)
|
128
|
3,556
|
-
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
356
|
9,932
|
331
|
9,229
|
7.6%
|
356
|
9,932
|
483
|
13,445
|
(26.1%)
|Net income attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
|
429
|
11,943
|
240
|
6,681
|
78.8%
|
429
|
11,943
|
374
|
10,428
|
14.5%
|Non-controlling interests
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(23)
|
(630)
|
(87.9%)
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(19)
|
(539)
|
(85.8%)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
|
359
|
10,008
|
354
|
9,859
|
1.5%
|
359
|
10,008
|
502
|
13,984
|
(28.4%)
|Non-controlling interests
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(23)
|
(630)
|
(87.9%)
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(19)
|
(539)
|
(85.8%)
|Earnings per share-basic
|
0.035
|
0.98
|
0.020
|
0.55
|
0.035
|
0.98
|
0.031
|
0.85
|Earnings per ADS (2)
|
0.176
|
4.90
|
0.099
|
2.75
|
0.176
|
4.90
|
0.153
|
4.25
|Weighted average number of shares
|outstanding (in millions)
|
12,206
|
12,193
|
12,206
|
12,206
|Notes:
|(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
|(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|Except Per Share and Per ADS Data
|For the Three-Month Period Ended
|For the Six-Month Period Ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|US$
|NT$
|%
|US$
|NT$
|%
|Operating revenues
|
1,827
|
50,908
|
100.0%
|
3,518
|
98,005
|
100.0%
|Operating costs
|
(1,256)
|
(35,000)
|
(68.7%)
|
(2,499)
|
(69,603)
|
(71.0%)
|Gross profit
|
571
|
15,908
|
31.3%
|
1,019
|
28,402
|
29.0%
|Operating expenses
|- Sales and marketing expenses
|
(41)
|
(1,131)
|
(2.2%)
|
(80)
|
(2,220)
|
(2.3%)
|- General and administrative expenses
|
(68)
|
(1,901)
|
(3.8%)
|
(132)
|
(3,707)
|
(3.8%)
|- Research and development expenses
|
(114)
|
(3,168)
|
(6.2%)
|
(223)
|
(6,217)
|
(6.3%)
|- Expected credit impairment gain (loss)
|
(0)
|
(1)
|
(0.0%)
|
0
|
11
|
0.0%
|Subtotal
|
(223)
|
(6,201)
|
(12.2%)
|
(435)
|
(12,133)
|
(12.4%)
|Net other operating income and expenses
|
58
|
1,606
|
3.1%
|
96
|
2,666
|
2.7%
|Operating income
|
406
|
11,313
|
22.2%
|
680
|
18,935
|
19.3%
|Net non-operating income and expenses
|
68
|
1,881
|
3.7%
|
188
|
5,242
|
5.4%
|
Income from continuing operations
before income tax
|
474
|
13,194
|
25.9%
|
868
|
24,177
|
24.7%
|Income tax expense
|
(48)
|
(1,327)
|
(2.6%)
|
(87)
|
(2,422)
|
(2.5%)
|Net income
|
426
|
11,867
|
23.3%
|
781
|
21,755
|
22.2%
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(70)
|
(1,935)
|
(3.8%)
|
58
|
1,622
|
1.7%
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
356
|
9,932
|
19.5%
|
839
|
23,377
|
23.9%
|Net income attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
|
429
|
11,943
|
23.5%
|
803
|
22,371
|
22.8%
|Non-controlling interests
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(0.2%)
|
(22)
|
(616)
|
(0.6%)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders of the parent
|
359
|
10,008
|
19.7%
|
861
|
23,992
|
24.5%
|Non-controlling interests
|
(3)
|
(76)
|
(0.2%)
|
(22)
|
(615)
|
(0.6%)
|Earnings per share-basic
|
0.035
|
0.98
|
0.066
|
1.83
|Earnings per ADS (2)
|
0.176
|
4.90
|
0.328
|
9.15
|
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in millions)
|
12,206
|
12,206
|Notes:
|(1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
|(2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.
|UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
|For The Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021
|Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$)
|US$
|NT$
|Cash flows from operating activities :
|Net income before tax
|
868
|
24,177
|Depreciation & Amortization
|
844
|
23,504
|Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
|
(95)
|
(2,648)
|Changes in working capital & others
|
(131)
|
(3,629)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,486
|
41,404
|Cash flows from investing activities :
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|
(570)
|
(15,872)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(52)
|
(1,454)
|Increase in other financial assets
|
(391)
|
(10,901)
|Others
|
94
|
2,625
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
(919)
|
(25,602)
|Cash flows from financing activities :
|Decrease in short-term loans
|
(198)
|
(5,509)
|Proceeds from bonds issued
|
345
|
9,600
|Redemption of bonds
|
(72)
|
(2,000)
|Proceeds from long-term loans
|
500
|
13,943
|Repayments of long-term loans
|
(267)
|
(7,450)
|Increase in guarantee deposits
|
272
|
7,587
|Others
|
(12)
|
(353)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
568
|
15,818
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(60)
|
(1,668)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
1,075
|
29,952
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
3,376
|
94,048
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
4,451
|
124,000
|Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate of NT $27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is
different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending June 30, 2021, the three-month period ending March 31,
2021, and the equivalent three-month period that ended June 30, 2020. For all 2Q21 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate
of NT$ 27.86 per U.S. Dollar.
2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales
3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity
4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.
