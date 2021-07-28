checkAd

Zalando Set for 35% Sales Growth, Should Top Guidance This Year, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Zalando is likely to report a strong second-quarter, with sales growth 35% and GMV growth 40%, despite tough comparisons from last year, analysts at Nordea said.Zalando is seeing a very strong trajectory in regions where corona …

  • (PLX AI) – Zalando is likely to report a strong second-quarter, with sales growth 35% and GMV growth 40%, despite tough comparisons from last year, analysts at Nordea said.
  • Zalando is seeing a very strong trajectory in regions where corona restrictions have been lifted, with the apparel category rebounding
  • The company is likely to exceed the top end of its guidance range this year, Nordea said
  • Nordea rates Zalando buy, with price target EUR 115
  • Zalando is scheduled to report Aug. 5
