Zalando Set for 35% Sales Growth, Should Top Guidance This Year, Analyst Says Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 10:47 (PLX AI) – Zalando is likely to report a strong second-quarter, with sales growth 35% and GMV growth 40%, despite tough comparisons from last year, analysts at Nordea said.

Zalando is seeing a very strong trajectory in regions where corona restrictions have been lifted, with the apparel category rebounding

The company is likely to exceed the top end of its guidance range this year, Nordea said

Nordea rates Zalando buy, with price target EUR 115

The company is likely to exceed the top end of its guidance range this year, Nordea said

Nordea rates Zalando buy, with price target EUR 115

Zalando is scheduled to report Aug. 5



