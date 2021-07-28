PREVIEW: DSV Expected to Deliver Strong Quarter; Guidance Upgrade Likely, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 28.07.2021, 10:58 | 15 | 0 | 0 28.07.2021, 10:58 | (PLX AI) – DSV should deliver another strong quarter when it reports earnings tomorrow, with another guidance upgrade likely, analysts said. Competitor Kuehne Nagel more than doubled its first-half earnings, beating consensus by 32% on a Q2 EBIT … (PLX AI) – DSV should deliver another strong quarter when it reports earnings tomorrow, with another guidance upgrade likely, analysts said. Competitor Kuehne Nagel more than doubled its first-half earnings, beating consensus by 32% on a Q2 EBIT … (PLX AI) – DSV should deliver another strong quarter when it reports earnings tomorrow, with another guidance upgrade likely, analysts said.

Competitor Kuehne+Nagel more than doubled its first-half earnings, beating consensus by 32% on a Q2 EBIT level earlier this month

DSV volumes should continue to expand, with pricing still positive, Danske said (buy, DKK 1,600)

The guidance upgrade from a month ago looks conservative: Danske

DSV shares have been outperforming Kuehne+Nagel, but the premium is justified by the higher EBIT growth and future M&A value, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 1,580)

The strong report from Kuehne+Nagel bodes well for DSV, which is highly likely to upgrade guidance again, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,600)

DSV currently guides for full-year adjusted EBIT DKK 11,750-12,500 million, while consensus is already approaching DKK 12,800 million after recent analyst upgrades



DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer