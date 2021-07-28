checkAd

EANS-News ANDRITZ to supply new spherical valves for Dinorwig power station in North Wales, United Kingdom, one of the largest pumped storage plants in Europe

Graz - July 28, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received an
order from First Hydro Company, UK, covering a contract for the supply of six
new spherical valves for the Dinorwig pumped storage plant in Llanberis, North
Wales, United Kingdom. First Hydro Company is owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% by
Brookfield. The first two valves will be installed in mid-2023, and the other
four in mid-2025.

ANDRITZ's scope encompasses the design, manufacture, supply, installation, and
commissioning of six spherical valves with a diameter of 2,500 millimeters and a
pressure of 60 bar, including governors and the fire protection system.

With a total installed capacity of about 1,728 MW, Dinorwig is one of the
largest pumped storage plants in Europe and provides balancing services
including reserve and response. At peak, water flows through the turbines at 360
m3 per second - the equivalent volume of a typical 25-meter length swimming
pool.

The new ANDRITZ spherical valves will contribute to maintaining the overall
availability of the entire plant, which has been in operation for nearly 40
years. Dinorwig plays a vital role in the safeguarding of Great Britain's
national grid.

First Hydro placed great confidence in ANDRITZ as a recognized worldwide
specialist for spherical valves. ANDRITZ is proud to be part of the
refurbishment project for Dinorwig power station.

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded
off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and
panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand
name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 26,950 employees and
more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical
equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience
and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides
complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for
plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower
assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of
this business area's portfolio.





