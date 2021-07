--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationGraz - July 28, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received anorder from First Hydro Company, UK, covering a contract for the supply of sixnew spherical valves for the Dinorwig pumped storage plant in Llanberis, NorthWales, United Kingdom. First Hydro Company is owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% byBrookfield. The first two valves will be installed in mid-2023, and the otherfour in mid-2025.ANDRITZ's scope encompasses the design, manufacture, supply, installation, andcommissioning of six spherical valves with a diameter of 2,500 millimeters and apressure of 60 bar, including governors and the fire protection system.With a total installed capacity of about 1,728 MW, Dinorwig is one of thelargest pumped storage plants in Europe and provides balancing servicesincluding reserve and response. At peak, water flows through the turbines at 360m3 per second - the equivalent volume of a typical 25-meter length swimmingpool.The new ANDRITZ spherical valves will contribute to maintaining the overallavailability of the entire plant, which has been in operation for nearly 40years. Dinorwig plays a vital role in the safeguarding of Great Britain'snational grid.First Hydro placed great confidence in ANDRITZ as a recognized worldwidespecialist for spherical valves. ANDRITZ is proud to be part of therefurbishment project for Dinorwig power station.- End -ANDRITZ GROUPInternational technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovativeplants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, thehydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animalfeed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is roundedoff with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens andpanelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brandname of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 26,950 employees andmore than 280 locations in over 40 countries.ANDRITZ HYDROANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanicalequipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experienceand an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area providescomplete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services forplant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropowerassets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part ofthis business area's portfolio.Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Andritz AGStattegger Straße 18A-8045 Grazphone: +43 (0)316 6902-0FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415mail: welcome@andritz.comWWW: www.andritz.comISIN: AT0000730007indexes: ATX , WBIstockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/54966/4979844OTS: Andritz AGISIN: AT0000730007