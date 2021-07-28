CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa

Cape Town (ots) - --News Direct--



CSG (http://www.csgi.com/) ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced new growth in its

partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative

(https://www.citi.org.za/) (CiTi), one of Africa's oldest tech incubators, to

broaden the organisation's Women in Business

(https://www.citi.org.za/event/women-in-business-2/) program nationwide as part

of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).



The Women in Business program supports female entrepreneurs to implement and

adopt digital platforms and programs that up-skill their technological acuity to

drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information

and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will participate in a ten-week

course before three finalists are ultimately selected to continue in a ten-month

entrepreneurial program that includes opportunities to connect with CSG women in

leadership.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"Creating space for women and underrepresented voices across the innovation andtechnology ecosystem is critical to driving economic impact in our communitiesand diversifying the tech talent pipeline," said Channing Jones, chief diversityand social responsibility officer, CSG. "We are committed to supporting workthat builds capacity and offers access to leadership skills crucial to successin entrepreneurship to foster a more inclusive economy. CSG is proud to partnerwith the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to expand the Women in Businessprogram across the region."Established in 1999, CiTi works at the intersection of business, government, andsociety. Its mission is to build a future-fit, inclusive community and shape thefuture economy through innovation and technology. CiTi's Women in Businessinitiative is a flagship programme aimed at strategically supporting anddeveloping female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have gone through theprogram, and over 1,500 more have applied to join."In Africa, women business owners are defying social norms in the face ofsystemic obstacles including limited access to funding, inadequate scalingresources, and challenges with work-life balance," said Lara Rosmarin, head ofincubation and entrepreneurial development, Cape Innovation & TechnologyInitiative. "Through the Women in Business programme, we help women overcomethese hurdles with strategic support, mentoring, peer to peer learning, andnetworking opportunities that enable them to navigate tough competition andthrive. With CSG's support, we are thrilled to now accept nationwide requestsand provide female business owners across all of South Africa with the powerful