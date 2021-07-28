checkAd

CSG Partners with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to Empower Female ICT Entrepreneurs to Defy Social Norms in South Africa

CSG (http://www.csgi.com/) ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced new growth in its
partnership with Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative
(https://www.citi.org.za/) (CiTi), one of Africa's oldest tech incubators, to
broaden the organisation's Women in Business
(https://www.citi.org.za/event/women-in-business-2/) program nationwide as part
of CSG South Africa's commitment to making tech skills accessible and the
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE).

The Women in Business program supports female entrepreneurs to implement and
adopt digital platforms and programs that up-skill their technological acuity to
drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information
and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will participate in a ten-week
course before three finalists are ultimately selected to continue in a ten-month
entrepreneurial program that includes opportunities to connect with CSG women in
leadership.

"Creating space for women and underrepresented voices across the innovation and
technology ecosystem is critical to driving economic impact in our communities
and diversifying the tech talent pipeline," said Channing Jones, chief diversity
and social responsibility officer, CSG. "We are committed to supporting work
that builds capacity and offers access to leadership skills crucial to success
in entrepreneurship to foster a more inclusive economy. CSG is proud to partner
with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to expand the Women in Business
program across the region."

Established in 1999, CiTi works at the intersection of business, government, and
society. Its mission is to build a future-fit, inclusive community and shape the
future economy through innovation and technology. CiTi's Women in Business
initiative is a flagship programme aimed at strategically supporting and
developing female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have gone through the
program, and over 1,500 more have applied to join.

"In Africa, women business owners are defying social norms in the face of
systemic obstacles including limited access to funding, inadequate scaling
resources, and challenges with work-life balance," said Lara Rosmarin, head of
incubation and entrepreneurial development, Cape Innovation & Technology
Initiative. "Through the Women in Business programme, we help women overcome
these hurdles with strategic support, mentoring, peer to peer learning, and
networking opportunities that enable them to navigate tough competition and
thrive. With CSG's support, we are thrilled to now accept nationwide requests
and provide female business owners across all of South Africa with the powerful
