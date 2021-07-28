Proactis SA- Press release - Scheme effective. Proactis Holding acquisition by Cafe BIDCO

On 11 June 2021, Proactis Holdings plc (“Proactis Holdings”) and Cafe Bidco Limited (“Cafe Bidco”) announced (the “Announcement”) they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended cash offer by Cafe Bidco (a newly incorporated company indirectly owned by joint offerors:

(i) investment funds advised and managed by by Pollen Street Capital Limited; and (ii) investment funds advised and managed by DBAY Advisors Limited (the “Acquisition Consortium”)) for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Proactis Holdings, other than the shares in Proactis owned or controlled by funds advised and managed by DBAY Advisors Limited (the “Acquisition”).

PROACTIS SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, hereby announces that, further to the Announcement and the publication of the scheme document containing the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition on 28 June 2021, on 23 July 2021 the High Court of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 between Proactis Holdings and its shareholders to implement the Acquisition. The Scheme Court Order has now been delivered to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales and, accordingly, the scheme of arrangement has now become effective in accordance with its terms. Thus the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Proactis Holdings (other than the shares in Proactis owned or controlled by funds advised and managed by DBAY Advisors Limited) is now owned by Cafe Bidco, which is indirectly owned by the Acquisition Consortium. It is anticipated that the shares in Proactis owned or controlled by the funds advised and managed by DBAY Advisors Limited will be indirectly contributed to Cafe Bidco in due course.