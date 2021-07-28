checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind

28-Jul-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind

Heidelberg, July 28, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705, WKN: 720370) signed an agreement today to acquire 100% of the shares in Datavard AG. At the same time, the Board of Directors has decided to finance part of the purchase price by means of a capital increase through contributions in kind, making partial use of the company's registered authorized capital with the exclusion of the shareholders' subscription right (Art. 4 par. 1, par. 5 letter c of the company's Articles of Association).

As consideration for the acquisition of all shares in Datavard AG, a cash component of around EUR 20 million and the issue of 173,333 new shares via a capital increase through contributions in kind are planned. An independent valuation has confirmed the appropriateness of the total purchase price. Using the capital increase through contributions in kind, the company's capital stock will be increased by EUR 173,333.00 from EUR 7,212,447.00 to EUR 7,385,780.00 by issuing 173,333 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares will be issued indirectly to Gregor Stöckler and two additional shareholders of Datavard AG, and all three will remain with the company after the transaction. The shares issued will be subject to a 36-month lock-up period. The capital increase and the contribution will become effective upon registration of the capital increase and its entry in the commercial register of the company; the cash acquisition is to be completed on July 30, 2021.

Datavard is a software and IT consulting company based in Heidelberg and specializes in transformations and data management in SAP landscapes. In the 2020 fiscal year, the company generated total revenues of around EUR 17.6 million and EBIT of EUR 1 million. The initial consolidation is expected to take place on August 1, 2021.

 

Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

28-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222249

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222249  28-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

