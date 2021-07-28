checkAd

DGAP-News SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.07.2021, 11:45  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase
SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard

28.07.2021 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard

Further expansion of leading position in data transformation market

Heidelberg, July 28, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, signed an agreement today to acquire 100% of the shares in Datavard AG. The software and consulting company with around 170 employees specializes in transformations and data management in SAP landscapes and generated total revenues of around EUR 17.6 million and EBIT of EUR 1 million in the 2020 fiscal year. The initial consolidation is expected to take place on August 1, 2021.

The acquisition of Datavard AG plays an important role in the implementation of SNP's platform strategy, which allows companies to generate maximum value from their data transformation using just one software solution.

Gregor Stöckler, co-founder and CEO of Datavard AG, will join the Board of Managing Directors of SNP SE as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will be responsible for the sales regions USA and UK-Ireland as well as globally for analytics, platform strategy, technology partners and partner marketing.

"With this acquisition, we are expanding our software portfolio to include Datavard's solutions in the areas of SAP data management and analytics. In both the software and the consulting business, the two portfolios complement each other perfectly. Until now, SNP and Datavard have acted as competitors and partners in the market; in the future, we will use the newly gained strength from the merger of both companies to serve our customers and partners even more comprehensively," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP SE.

Seite 1 von 4


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard 28.07.2021 / 11:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SNP Acquires SAP Data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement-Verfahren zum Konzernabschluss 2019 abgeschlossen; den Fehlerfeststellungen ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: Q2 2021: DWS mit anhaltend dynamischer Geschäftsentwicklung und Nettomittelzuflüssen in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: pbb hebt Prognose für das IFRS-Vorsteuerergebnis an auf 180 Mio. € bis 220 Mio. € für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Enforcement procedure completed for the 2019 consolidated financial statements - Aspects ...
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2020/21 following strong development of Horeca business since ease ...
DGAP-News: Alpha Esports gibt die Einführung von 'GamerzYouth' und die Anbindung an 'Minecraft' bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Veröffentlichung der Halbjahreszahlen zum 30.06.2021 und positiver Ausblick von Pyramid
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Subsequent Bonds on ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:45 UhrDGAP-News: SNP übernimmt SAP-Datenspezialisten Datavard (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11:45 UhrDGAP-News: SNP übernimmt SAP-Datenspezialisten Datavard
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE erwirbt die Datavard AG - Finanzierung teilweise über Sachkapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Acquires Datavard AG - Financed Partially via Capital Increase Through Contributions in Kind
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE erwirbt die Datavard AG - Finanzierung teilweise über Sachkapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.07.21DGAP-News: SNP und All for One bauen Partnerschaft aus (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21DGAP-News: SNP und All for One bauen Partnerschaft aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21DGAP-News: SNP and All for One Expand Partnership
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten