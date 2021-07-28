DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase

SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard



28.07.2021 / 11:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP Acquires SAP Data Specialist Datavard



Further expansion of leading position in data transformation market



Heidelberg, July 28, 2021 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, signed an agreement today to acquire 100% of the shares in Datavard AG. The software and consulting company with around 170 employees specializes in transformations and data management in SAP landscapes and generated total revenues of around EUR 17.6 million and EBIT of EUR 1 million in the 2020 fiscal year. The initial consolidation is expected to take place on August 1, 2021.

The acquisition of Datavard AG plays an important role in the implementation of SNP's platform strategy, which allows companies to generate maximum value from their data transformation using just one software solution.

Gregor Stöckler, co-founder and CEO of Datavard AG, will join the Board of Managing Directors of SNP SE as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will be responsible for the sales regions USA and UK-Ireland as well as globally for analytics, platform strategy, technology partners and partner marketing.

"With this acquisition, we are expanding our software portfolio to include Datavard's solutions in the areas of SAP data management and analytics. In both the software and the consulting business, the two portfolios complement each other perfectly. Until now, SNP and Datavard have acted as competitors and partners in the market; in the future, we will use the newly gained strength from the merger of both companies to serve our customers and partners even more comprehensively," says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP SE.