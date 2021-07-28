checkAd

Dr. Sagar Parikh, MD Appointed to NeonMind Specialty Clinics Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Sagar Parikh, MD to its Specialty Clinics Advisory Board. In this role, Dr. Parikh will leverage his vast expertise in clinical treatment and interventional psychiatry including effectively treating patients with psychedelics such as ketamine, esketamine, and neurostimulation for mood and anxiety disorders to guide NeonMind as it develops specialty clinic services for communities in need.

Dr. Parikh has served as the John F. Greden Professor of Depression and Clinical Neuroscience, and Professor of Psychiatry, at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor since 2015, where he was also designated Associate Director of the Michigan Comprehensive Depression Center. He is an adjunct Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, where he was on staff full-time from 1994-2015. He serves as the Medical Director at the National Network of Depression Centers, completed two terms as Deputy Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Toronto's major hospital grouping, the University Health Network, and was head of the Bipolar Clinic and Director of CME at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto.

"Dr. Parikh brings unmatched experience to guide the development and integration of the most effective and cutting-edge protocols and treatment modalities for our expected specialty clinic rollout. We are committed to ensuring that every patient receives tailored, personalized care and each clinic is designed to meet needs of the local community where it will be located. Dr. Parikh's expert leadership will ensure that we offer best-in-class medical services and programs to every patient," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind.

On his appointment, Dr. Parikh said, "NeonMind is developing a network of clinics that is truly unique in its specialization and breadth of treatment offerings. As mental health care continues to evolve at a rapid pace with new treatments and protocols, NeonMind will be well positioned to have the programs, infrastructure, and education in place to safely and effectively administer these treatments."

