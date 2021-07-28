checkAd

Arctech Delivers 575MW SkySmart II Trackers in North China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 12:03  |  28   |   |   

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech (SSE-STAR: 688408), the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced that it had delivered SkySmart II tracking system to a 575MW agriculture-sharing solar project located in Nangong City, Hebei Province, China.  This largest 2P multi-point drive tracking system + bifacial modules project withstood multiple hits by high winds, and the system's high stability and reliability have been highly recognized by business owners and EPCs.

Picture of the 575MW project located in Nangong City, Hebei Province, China

Since the project land is scattered, it poses a big challenge for the project layout. However, the SkySmart II tracking system with the length of 65-meter is relatively shorter than most of the 1P trackers, which makes it an ideal choice for the project. At the same time, under challenges of soaring steel price and steels in short supply, Arctech still delivered trackers in just three months, which enables the project to be completed on time.

As the first IEC-certified multi-point parallel drive tracking system; though it is SkySmart II's first application in a large-scale project in China, it has been well-accepted in many other countries such as Kazakhstan, Chile, and the USA, etc.

Adopting the self-developed multi-point parallel drive technology, Arctech SkySmart II provides a 200% increase in wind resistance than other 2P tracking systems and a 52% reduction in foundations than 1P tracking systems. Meanwhile, since SkySmart II is equipped with 4X1,500V-strings of solar modules, which not only helps to reduce electrical costs but also makes it possible to be compatible with all commercially available solar modules including the 182/210 large modules.

Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence, tracking control strategy, cloud strategy based on real-time meteorological data, bifacial power generation strategy and closed-loop feedback strategy that shares parameters with DC combiner and string inverter, SkySmart II can adapt to various terrains, weather and land conditions and enable up to 7% of additional energy generation.

"Cutting-edge technological innovation and reliable product quality are keys for Arctech SkySmart II to win the 575MW solar project. In addition, with SkySmart II's successful application in the global project, we believe the tracker market will witness unprecedented prosperity in the upcoming decade with the popularity of both 1P and 2P trackers." said Guy Rong, President of Global Business at Arctech. "Besides offering reliable products, Arctech's timely and professional service is also an important reason for us to achieve breakthroughs on the global scale continuously. Looking into the future, Arctech will commit itself to increasing the PV power generation with more highly efficient and reliable products and services, helping more customers achieve commercial success and helping the world to realize the Carbon Neutrality target."

Yoyo YU
Overseas Communication Specialist
Tel: 021-60256830-842
Email: yoyo.yu@arctechsolar.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583071/1.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arctech Delivers 575MW SkySmart II Trackers in North China SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Arctech (SSE-STAR: 688408), the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced that it had delivered SkySmart II tracking system to a 575MW agriculture-sharing solar project located …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation
Global Madtech Company Smartmedia Technologies Expands Its Presence With Two New European Offices
The First Group of Women Graduates from the Guerlain X UNESCO "Women for Bees" Programme Joined by ...
Next Frontier Brands Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Bill Wafford as ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom