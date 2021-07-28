DGAP-News Linde Starts Up Supply to Shanghai Huayi's New Chemical Complex in China
DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Starts Up Supply to Shanghai Huayi's New Chemical Complex in China
Guildford, UK, July 28, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today it has started up its new on-site facility in Qinzhou, China, supplying oxygen and other industrial gases to Shanghai Huayi's new chemical complex.
The new facility is comprised of three air separation units which will supply up to 7,500 tons per day of oxygen and 5,000 tons per day of nitrogen. Linde's advanced technology and operational expertise will ensure the safe and reliable supply to Shanghai Huayi through Linde's pipeline at the new chemical complex. By supplying the various Shanghai Huayi companies from one central facility, Linde will operate more efficiently, lowering its energy consumption and carbon emissions. The total investment for this new facility was approximately $200 million.
"The start-up of our Qinzhou facility is a significant milestone in our long-standing relationship with Shanghai Huayi and we are proud to support its continued growth," said Will Li, Head of Greater China, Linde. "With the new project on stream, we look forward to opening new avenues of cooperation between Linde and Shanghai Huayi as we continue to increase our network density in China."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
28.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1222250
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
Wertpapier
