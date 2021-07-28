Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results For 2021

checkAd

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021:

  • Net sales of $523.5 million driven by strong demand across a number of electronics, automotive and industrial end markets, and operational execution
  • GAAP operating margin was 18.4%; adjusted operating margin was 19.5%
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $3.30 and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.41
  • Cash flow from operations was $76.2 million and free cash flow was $58.2 million
  • The company’s Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.48 to $0.53; this equates to an annualized dividend of $2.12 per share

“Through exceptional teamwork and strong business fundamentals, we delivered record revenue and earnings within a challenging operating environment,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud of our day-to-day execution over the past several quarters, while continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives to deliver our five-year strategy. Across our end markets, we expect strong demand through the year, with content growth led by increased electrification and more sophisticated protection.”

Third Quarter of 2021*

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales in the range of $510 to $524 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.07 to $3.23.

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

  • The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.53 per share on September 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(in thousands)

 

June 26,
2021

 

December 26,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

616,330

 

 

$

687,525

 

Short-term investments

 

18

 

 

54

 

Trade receivables, less allowances of $46,328 and $45,237 at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively

 

313,332

 

 

232,760

 

Inventories

 

325,774

 

 

258,002

 

Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable

 

3,961

 

 

3,029

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

59,503

 

 

35,939

 

Total current assets

 

1,318,918

 

 

1,217,309

 

Net property, plant, and equipment

 

352,826

 

 

344,178

 

Intangible assets, net of amortization

 

307,771

 

 

291,887

 

Goodwill

 

851,070

 

 

816,812

 

Investments

 

39,255

 

 

30,547

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,837

 

 

11,224

 

Right of use lease assets, net

 

28,465

 

 

17,615

 

Other assets

 

19,356

 

 

18,021

 

Total assets

 

$

2,927,498

 

 

$

2,747,593

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

205,138

 

 

$

145,984

 

Accrued liabilities

 

126,445

 

 

110,478

 

Accrued income taxes

 

25,109

 

 

19,186

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

25,000

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

381,692

 

 

275,648

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

626,917

 

 

687,034

 

Deferred income taxes

 

47,518

 

 

50,134

 

Accrued post-retirement benefits

 

43,176

 

 

45,802

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

19,241

 

 

12,950

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

66,734

 

 

67,252

 

Total equity

 

1,742,220

 

 

1,608,773

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

2,927,498

 

 

$

2,747,593

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

 

June 26,
2021

 

June 27,
2020

Net sales

 

$

523,488

 

 

$

307,337

 

 

$

987,282

 

 

$

653,433

 

Cost of sales

 

326,092

 

 

207,435

 

 

629,420

 

 

429,175

 

Gross profit

 

197,396

 

 

99,902

 

 

357,862

 

 

224,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

73,315

 

 

53,199

 

 

131,603

 

 

104,399

 

Research and development expenses

 

16,394

 

 

13,161

 

 

31,133

 

 

27,624

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

10,641

 

 

9,827

 

 

21,162

 

 

19,808

 

Restructuring, impairment, and other charges

 

789

 

 

35,665

 

 

1,226

 

 

39,627

 

Total operating expenses

 

101,139

 

 

111,852

 

 

185,124

 

 

191,458

 

Operating income (loss)

 

96,257

 

 

(11,950)

 

 

172,738

 

 

32,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

4,626

 

 

5,855

 

 

9,299

 

 

11,273

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(1,676)

 

 

(6,010)

 

 

5,161

 

 

(3,426)

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(1,890)

 

 

(1,210)

 

 

(9,627)

 

 

39

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

95,197

 

 

(10,585)

 

 

167,905

 

 

24,914

 

Income taxes

 

13,102

 

 

(1,594)

 

 

28,097

 

 

9,261

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

82,095

 

 

$

(8,991)

 

 

$

139,808

 

 

$

15,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.34

 

 

$

(0.37)

 

 

$

5.69

 

 

$

0.64

 

Diluted

 

$

3.30

 

 

$

(0.37)

 

 

$

5.62

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

24,592

 

 

24,312

 

 

24,562

 

 

24,353

 

Diluted

 

24,900

 

 

24,312

 

 

24,894

 

 

24,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

87,549

 

 

$

(11,408)

 

 

$

140,391

 

 

$

(1,743)

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 26, 2021

 

June 27, 2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

139,808

 

 

$

15,653

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

63,947

 

 

96,009

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

(69,881)

 

 

13,914

 

Inventories

 

(38,205)

 

 

(10,761)

 

Accounts payable

 

38,955

 

 

3,439

 

Accrued liabilities and income taxes

 

4,488

 

 

(19,144)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(12,766)

 

 

2,176

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

126,346

 

 

101,286

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(109,852)

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

(32,657)

 

 

(29,479)

 

Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other

 

2,569

 

 

89

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(139,940)

 

 

(29,390)

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility

 

(30,000)

 

 

95,000

 

Purchases of common stock

 

 

 

(22,927)

 

Cash dividends paid

 

(23,596)

 

 

(23,403)

 

All other cash provided by financing activities

 

4,413

 

 

1,856

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(49,183)

 

 

50,526

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(2,894)

 

 

(1,694)

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(65,671)

 

 

120,728

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

687,525

 

 

531,139

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

621,854

 

 

$

651,867

 

LITTELFUSE, INC.

NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Second Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

%
Growth
/(Decline)

 

2021

 

2020

 

%
Growth
/(Decline)

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

$

325,347

 

 

$

223,271

 

 

45.7

%

 

$

611,882

 

 

$

437,460

 

 

39.9

%

Automotive

 

133,318

 

 

61,999

 

 

115.0

%

 

261,847

 

 

166,769

 

 

57.0

%

Industrial

 

64,823

 

 

22,067

 

 

193.8

%

 

113,553

 

 

49,204

 

 

130.8

%

Total net sales

 

$

523,488

 

 

$

307,337

 

 

70.3

%

 

$

987,282

 

 

$

653,433

 

 

51.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

$

74,236

 

 

$

32,651

 

 

127.4

%

 

$

129,759

 

 

$

64,923

 

 

99.9

%

Automotive

 

19,258

 

 

(8,857)

 

 

317.4

%

 

39,574

 

 

5,259

 

 

652.5

%

Industrial

 

8,375

 

 

(23)

 

 

36,513.0

%

 

11,881

 

 

3,511

 

 

238.4

%

Other(a)

 

(5,612)

 

 

(35,721)

 

 

N.M.

 

 

(8,476)

 

 

(40,893)

 

 

N.M.

 

Total operating income (loss)

 

$

96,257

 

 

$

(11,950)

 

 

905.5

%

 

$

172,738

 

 

$

32,800

 

 

426.6

%

Operating Margin

 

18.4

%

 

(3.9)

%

 

 

 

17.5

%

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

4,626

 

 

5,855

 

 

 

 

9,299

 

 

11,273

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(1,676)

 

 

(6,010)

 

 

 

 

5,161

 

 

(3,426)

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(1,890)

 

 

(1,210)

 

 

 

 

(9,627)

 

 

39

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

95,197

 

 

$

(10,585)

 

 

999.4

%

 

$

167,905

 

 

$

24,914

 

 

573.9

%

(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)

 

N.M. - Not meaningful

 

 

Second Quarter

 

Year-to-Date

(in thousands)

 

2021

 

2020

 

%
Growth
/(Decline)

 

2021

 

2020

 

%
Growth
/(Decline)

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electronics

 

22.8

%

 

14.6

%

 

8.2

%

 

21.2

%

 

14.8

%

 

6.4

%

Automotive

 

14.4

%

 

(14.3)

%

 

28.7

%

 

15.1

%

 

3.2

%

 

11.9

%

Industrial

 

12.9

%

 

(0.1)

%

 

13.0

%

 

10.5

%

 

7.1

%

 

3.4

%

LITTELFUSE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In millions of USD except per share amounts - unaudited)

 

Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-21

 

Q2-20

 

YTD-21

 

YTD-20

GAAP diluted EPS

 

$

3.30

 

 

$

(0.37)

 

 

$

5.62

 

 

$

0.64

 

EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below)

 

0.11

 

 

1.08

 

 

0.46

 

 

1.36

 

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

6.08

 

 

$

2.00

 

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-21

 

Q2-20

 

YTD-21

 

YTD-20

Acquisition-related and integration costs (a)

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

1.3

 

 

$

1.3

 

Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b)

 

3.3

 

 

 

 

6.8

 

 

 

Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c)

 

0.8

 

 

35.6

 

 

1.3

 

 

39.6

 

Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (d)

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

(0.9)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income

 

5.6

 

 

35.7

 

 

8.5

 

 

40.9

 

Other expense, net (e)

 

0.5

 

 

2.0

 

 

0.5

 

 

2.0

 

Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(1.7)

 

 

(6.0)

 

 

5.2

 

 

(3.4)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes

 

4.4

 

 

31.7

 

 

14.2

 

 

39.5

 

Income taxes (f)

 

1.7

 

 

5.4

 

 

2.5

 

 

6.1

 

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income

 

$

2.7

 

 

$

26.3

 

 

$

11.7

 

 

$

33.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total EPS impact

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

1.36

 

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-21

 

Q2-20

 

YTD-21

 

YTD-20

Net sales

 

$

523.5

 

 

$

307.3

 

 

$

987.3

 

 

$

653.4

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

96.3

 

 

$

(12.0)

 

 

172.7

 

 

$

32.8

 

Add back non-GAAP adjustments

 

5.6

 

 

35.7

 

 

8.5

 

 

40.9

 

Adjusted operating income

 

$

101.9

 

 

$

23.7

 

 

$

181.2

 

 

$

73.7

 

Adjusted operating margin

 

19.5

%

 

7.7

%

 

18.4

%

 

11.3

%

Add back amortization

 

10.6

 

 

9.8

 

 

21.2

 

 

19.8

 

Add back depreciation

 

13.6

 

 

13.9

 

 

27.3

 

 

27.7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

126.1

 

 

$

47.4

 

 

$

229.7

 

 

$

121.2

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

24.1

%

 

15.4

%

 

23.3

%

 

18.5

%

Net sales reconciliation

 

Q2-21 vs. Q2-20

 

 

Electronics

 

Automotive

 

Industrial

 

Total

Net sales growth

 

46

%

 

115

%

 

194

%

 

70

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

120

%

 

9

%

Transfer a product line between segments

 

(1)

%

 

%

 

12

%

 

%

FX impact

 

3

%

 

9

%

 

2

%

 

4

%

Organic net sales growth

 

44

%

 

106

%

 

60

%

 

57

%

Net sales reconciliation

 

YTD-21 vs. YTD-20

 

 

Electronics

 

Automotive

 

Industrial

 

Total

Net sales growth

 

40

%

 

57

%

 

131

%

 

51

%

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

88

%

 

6

%

Transfer a product line between segments

 

(1)

%

 

%

 

9

%

 

%

FX impact

 

3

%

 

7

%

 

2

%

 

4

%

Organic net sales growth

 

38

%

 

50

%

 

32

%

 

41

%

Income tax reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-21

 

Q2-20

 

YTD-21

 

YTD-20

Income taxes

 

$

13.1

 

 

$

(1.6)

 

 

$

28.1

 

 

$

9.3

 

Effective rate

 

13.8

%

 

15.1

%

 

16.7

%

 

37.2

%

Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes

 

1.7

 

 

5.4

 

 

2.5

 

 

6.1

 

Adjusted income taxes

 

$

14.8

 

 

$

3.8

 

 

$

30.6

 

 

$

15.4

 

Adjusted effective rate

 

14.8

%

 

18.2

%

 

16.8

%

 

23.8

%

Free cash flow reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-21

 

Q2-20

 

YTD-21

 

YTD-20

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

76.2

 

 

$

56.0

 

 

$

126.3

 

 

$

101.3

 

Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(17.9)

 

 

(12.9)

 

 

(32.6)

 

 

(29.5)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

58.2

 

 

$

43.1

 

 

$

93.7

 

 

$

71.8

 

Consolidated Total Debt

 

As of June 26, 2021

Consolidated total gross debt

 

$

655.6

 

Unamortized debt issuance costs

 

(3.7)

 

Consolidated Total Debt

 

$

651.9

 

 

 

 

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1)

 

Twelve Months Ended
June 26, 2021

Net Income

 

$

254.1

 

Interest expense

 

19.1

 

Income taxes

 

50.1

 

Depreciation

 

55.7

 

Amortization

 

41.4

 

Non-cash additions (reductions):

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

19.5

 

Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge

 

6.8

 

Unrealized gain on investments

 

(14.1)

 

Impairment charges

 

 

Other

 

(4.5)

 

Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1)

 

$

428.1

 

 

 

 

Ratio of Consolidated total gross debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)*

 

1.5x

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated total gross debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered.

(1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters.

 

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

 

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A").

(b) reflected in cost of sales.

(c) For the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, the Company presented restructuring, impairment and other charges as a separate caption in the Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period financial statements.

(d) reflected in SG&A, a loss of $1.0 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021 for a total year-to-date gain of $0.9 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment 2021.

(e) 2021 amount included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. 2020 amount included $1.8 million increase in coal mining reserves and $0.2 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019.

(f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

 

