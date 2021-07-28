Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results For 2021

“Through exceptional teamwork and strong business fundamentals, we delivered record revenue and earnings within a challenging operating environment,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud of our day-to-day execution over the past several quarters, while continuing to execute on our strategic initiatives to deliver our five-year strategy. Across our end markets, we expect strong demand through the year, with content growth led by increased electrification and more sophisticated protection.”

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 26, 2021:

Third Quarter of 2021*

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales in the range of $510 to $524 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.07 to $3.23.

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.53 per share on September 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.'s ("Littelfuse" or the "Company") accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total gross debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total gross debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 616,330 $ 687,525 Short-term investments 18 54 Trade receivables, less allowances of $46,328 and $45,237 at June 26, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 313,332 232,760 Inventories 325,774 258,002 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 3,961 3,029 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,503 35,939 Total current assets 1,318,918 1,217,309 Net property, plant, and equipment 352,826 344,178 Intangible assets, net of amortization 307,771 291,887 Goodwill 851,070 816,812 Investments 39,255 30,547 Deferred income taxes 9,837 11,224 Right of use lease assets, net 28,465 17,615 Other assets 19,356 18,021 Total assets $ 2,927,498 $ 2,747,593 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 205,138 $ 145,984 Accrued liabilities 126,445 110,478 Accrued income taxes 25,109 19,186 Current portion of long-term debt 25,000 — Total current liabilities 381,692 275,648 Long-term debt, less current portion 626,917 687,034 Deferred income taxes 47,518 50,134 Accrued post-retirement benefits 43,176 45,802 Non-current operating lease liabilities 19,241 12,950 Other long-term liabilities 66,734 67,252 Total equity 1,742,220 1,608,773 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,927,498 $ 2,747,593

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net sales $ 523,488 $ 307,337 $ 987,282 $ 653,433 Cost of sales 326,092 207,435 629,420 429,175 Gross profit 197,396 99,902 357,862 224,258 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 73,315 53,199 131,603 104,399 Research and development expenses 16,394 13,161 31,133 27,624 Amortization of intangibles 10,641 9,827 21,162 19,808 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 789 35,665 1,226 39,627 Total operating expenses 101,139 111,852 185,124 191,458 Operating income (loss) 96,257 (11,950) 172,738 32,800 Interest expense 4,626 5,855 9,299 11,273 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,676) (6,010) 5,161 (3,426) Other (income) expense, net (1,890) (1,210) (9,627) 39 Income (loss) before income taxes 95,197 (10,585) 167,905 24,914 Income taxes 13,102 (1,594) 28,097 9,261 Net income (loss) $ 82,095 $ (8,991) $ 139,808 $ 15,653 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.34 $ (0.37) $ 5.69 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 3.30 $ (0.37) $ 5.62 $ 0.64 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,592 24,312 24,562 24,353 Diluted 24,900 24,312 24,894 24,520 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 87,549 $ (11,408) $ 140,391 $ (1,743)

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 139,808 $ 15,653 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 63,947 96,009 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (69,881) 13,914 Inventories (38,205) (10,761) Accounts payable 38,955 3,439 Accrued liabilities and income taxes 4,488 (19,144) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,766) 2,176 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,346 101,286 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (109,852) — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (32,657) (29,479) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other 2,569 89 Net cash used in investing activities (139,940) (29,390) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net (payments) proceeds from credit facility (30,000) 95,000 Purchases of common stock — (22,927) Cash dividends paid (23,596) (23,403) All other cash provided by financing activities 4,413 1,856 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49,183) 50,526 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,894) (1,694) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (65,671) 120,728 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 687,525 531,139 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 621,854 $ 651,867

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 325,347 $ 223,271 45.7 % $ 611,882 $ 437,460 39.9 % Automotive 133,318 61,999 115.0 % 261,847 166,769 57.0 % Industrial 64,823 22,067 193.8 % 113,553 49,204 130.8 % Total net sales $ 523,488 $ 307,337 70.3 % $ 987,282 $ 653,433 51.1 % Operating income (loss) Electronics $ 74,236 $ 32,651 127.4 % $ 129,759 $ 64,923 99.9 % Automotive 19,258 (8,857) 317.4 % 39,574 5,259 652.5 % Industrial 8,375 (23) 36,513.0 % 11,881 3,511 238.4 % Other(a) (5,612) (35,721) N.M. (8,476) (40,893) N.M. Total operating income (loss) $ 96,257 $ (11,950) 905.5 % $ 172,738 $ 32,800 426.6 % Operating Margin 18.4 % (3.9) % 17.5 % 5.0 % Interest expense 4,626 5,855 9,299 11,273 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,676) (6,010) 5,161 (3,426) Other (income) expense, net (1,890) (1,210) (9,627) 39 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 95,197 $ (10,585) 999.4 % $ 167,905 $ 24,914 573.9 %

(a) "other" typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. - Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) 2021 2020 %

Growth

/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 22.8 % 14.6 % 8.2 % 21.2 % 14.8 % 6.4 % Automotive 14.4 % (14.3) % 28.7 % 15.1 % 3.2 % 11.9 % Industrial 12.9 % (0.1) % 13.0 % 10.5 % 7.1 % 3.4 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts - unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-21 Q2-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.30 $ (0.37) $ 5.62 $ 0.64 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 0.11 1.08 0.46 1.36 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.41 $ 0.71 $ 6.08 $ 2.00

Non-GAAP adjustments - (income)/expense Q2-21 Q2-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 0.5 $ 0.1 $ 1.3 $ 1.3 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) 3.3 — 6.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 0.8 35.6 1.3 39.6 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (d) 1.0 — (0.9) — Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 5.6 35.7 8.5 40.9 Other expense, net (e) 0.5 2.0 0.5 2.0 Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.7) (6.0) 5.2 (3.4) Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 4.4 31.7 14.2 39.5 Income taxes (f) 1.7 5.4 2.5 6.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 2.7 $ 26.3 $ 11.7 $ 33.4 Total EPS impact $ 0.11 $ 1.08 $ 0.46 $ 1.36

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-21 Q2-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Net sales $ 523.5 $ 307.3 $ 987.3 $ 653.4 GAAP operating income (loss) 96.3 $ (12.0) 172.7 $ 32.8 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 5.6 35.7 8.5 40.9 Adjusted operating income $ 101.9 $ 23.7 $ 181.2 $ 73.7 Adjusted operating margin 19.5 % 7.7 % 18.4 % 11.3 % Add back amortization 10.6 9.8 21.2 19.8 Add back depreciation 13.6 13.9 27.3 27.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 126.1 $ 47.4 $ 229.7 $ 121.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.1 % 15.4 % 23.3 % 18.5 %

Net sales reconciliation Q2-21 vs. Q2-20 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth 46 % 115 % 194 % 70 % Less: Acquisitions — — 120 % 9 % Transfer a product line between segments (1) % — % 12 % — % FX impact 3 % 9 % 2 % 4 % Organic net sales growth 44 % 106 % 60 % 57 %

Net sales reconciliation YTD-21 vs. YTD-20 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales growth 40 % 57 % 131 % 51 % Less: Acquisitions — — 88 % 6 % Transfer a product line between segments (1) % — % 9 % — % FX impact 3 % 7 % 2 % 4 % Organic net sales growth 38 % 50 % 32 % 41 %

Income tax reconciliation Q2-21 Q2-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Income taxes $ 13.1 $ (1.6) $ 28.1 $ 9.3 Effective rate 13.8 % 15.1 % 16.7 % 37.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments - income taxes 1.7 5.4 2.5 6.1 Adjusted income taxes $ 14.8 $ 3.8 $ 30.6 $ 15.4 Adjusted effective rate 14.8 % 18.2 % 16.8 % 23.8 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-21 Q2-20 YTD-21 YTD-20 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76.2 $ 56.0 $ 126.3 $ 101.3 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17.9) (12.9) (32.6) (29.5) Free cash flow $ 58.2 $ 43.1 $ 93.7 $ 71.8

Consolidated Total Debt As of June 26, 2021 Consolidated total gross debt $ 655.6 Unamortized debt issuance costs (3.7) Consolidated Total Debt $ 651.9 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) Twelve Months Ended

June 26, 2021 Net Income $ 254.1 Interest expense 19.1 Income taxes 50.1 Depreciation 55.7 Amortization 41.4 Non-cash additions (reductions): Stock-based compensation expense 19.5 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 6.8 Unrealized gain on investments (14.1) Impairment charges — Other (4.5) Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) $ 428.1 Ratio of Consolidated total gross debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)* 1.5x

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated total gross debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) For the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, the Company presented restructuring, impairment and other charges as a separate caption in the Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period financial statements. (d) reflected in SG&A, a loss of $1.0 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021 for a total year-to-date gain of $0.9 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment 2021. (e) 2021 amount included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. 2020 amount included $1.8 million increase in coal mining reserves and $0.2 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019. (f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005088/en/