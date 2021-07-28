checkAd

Tufin to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 before the market opens.

In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00am EDT on August 11, 2021, to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results and its business outlook.

To participate in the call, please dial 877-407-2988 in the U.S. or 201-389-0923 for international participants and enter Conference ID# 13721839. The call will also be webcast live on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com.

Following the conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company website’s two hours after the live call ends.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

