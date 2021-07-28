checkAd

Largo Resources to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results on Wednesday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the conference call are listed below:

Date:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number:

Local / International: +1 (416) 764-8688

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0546

Brazil Toll Free: 08007621359

Conference ID:

24539693

Replay Number:

Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677

North American Toll Free: (888) 390-0541

Replay Passcode: 539693 #

Website:

To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Largo Resources website at: www.largoresources.com/English/investor-resources

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE and VPURE+ products, from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vertically integrated VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "LGO".

For more information on Largo and VPURE, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.

