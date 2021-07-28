checkAd

California American Water Building a Critical New Well in Dunnigan

California American Water has begun major construction on a critical new well in Dunnigan, California. This well represents a major improvement to the reliability of the current water system. Approximately $1 million will be invested in the new well, which will provide a redundant supply of drinking water and fire protection to increase the reliability of water service for customers.

When California American Water acquired the Dunnigan system in 2015, the existing supply consisted of two wells with relatively high levels of Chromium 6. Treatment was installed for the primary well to remove the Chromium 6 and the second well was taken offline due to water quality and reliability concerns. As a result, only one well has been available for the system.

The new well being developed is intended to replace the well no longer in use. It is expected to have the same capacity as the existing well and will serve as a backup drinking water supply for the Dunnigan system.

“When we became the new water provider for Dunnigan we knew this community needed major investment to improve the reliability and water quality of its drinking water,” said Lacy Carothers, engineering manager for California American Water. “With this new well, and the more than $3 million in investments we’ve made to improve Dunnigan’s water quality, the residents have the safe and reliable water system they deserve.”

Every year, California American Water invests into maintaining and improving its facilities. These improvements continuously provide customers with reliable water and services.

Completion of this project is expected during the first quarter of 2022.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

