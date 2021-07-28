checkAd

NewAge Recognized as Grand Winner in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovations Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

- Awarded Most Innovative Company of the Year and 11 other major awards
- Chief Executive Officer Brent Willis selected as Innovator of the Year

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based direct to consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Most Innovative Company of the Year in the recent Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. NewAge also won 11 other awards in major categories and was recognized as the Grand Winner along with other world-class companies.

The coveted Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, the world’s premier “Business Awards” program, honors achievements in every industry across the globe. This prestigious awards program recognizes the world’s best in business performance and innovations worldwide from every major industry in the world. Seasoned judges reviewed thousands of entries from a broad spectrum of industry voices worldwide, and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

Being named a “Grand Winner” is a significant achievement as it identifies NewAge as one of only 10 companies worldwide out of hundreds of thousands of entries to receive the recognition and the substantial number of awards. NewAge shares this highly esteemed honor with IBM, Concentrix, Wolters Kluwer, and other notable organizations.

In addition to being honored as the Grand Winner, NewAge won 11 other awards, including Chief Executive Officer, Brent Willis being recognized as Innovator of the Year, and Tahitian Noni Superfruit Wellness Shots being selected as Product of the Year.

Karima McDaniel, VP of Marketing at NewAge commented, “What an incredible endorsement for NewAge and our CEO. To be on the map with IBM that has been around for more than 100 years when we are only five years old is good company to be in. NewAge was founded on a simple principle to create a healthy products company and share the wealth with everyone that touches the company. Staying true that ideal, we reached more than half a billion in revenue last year since inception just a short time ago, and we see a tremendous unobstructed upside still in front of our company.”

