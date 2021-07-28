checkAd

TransUnion Launches New Indicator Charting Health of Canada’s Credit Market

28.07.2021   

  • Credit Industry Indicator reveals the significant impact of COVID-19 when compared to other recent economic and market events
  • Analysis shows continued effects on credit market health since the onset of the pandemic, with a partial recovery recorded in most recent months, while still below pre-pandemic levels

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion has recently developed a new Credit Industry Indicator (CII) to summarize the relative health of Canada’s consumer credit market*. The CII shows the pronounced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other economic and market events over the last decade on consumer credit health conditions.

The CII is a country-specific measure of depersonalized and aggregated consumer credit health trends. It evaluates the impact of hundreds of reported credit variables and identifies those that are most significant to changes in consumer credit trends. Data elements are summarized on a monthly basis to analyze changes in credit health and are categorized under four pillars: demand, supply, consumer behaviour and performance**. These are then combined into a single, comprehensive indicator measure.

The CII shows a significant impact on credit market health beginning at the onset of the pandemic and continuing through April 2021. Between February and August 2020, the headline measure fell from 101 to 84, a drop of 17 points. This was driven largely by a decrease in both the demand and supply of credit as the impact of pandemic lockdowns took effect. Demand for credit dropped 44 points, driven primarily by a decline in consumer credit inquiries by 38% over that period. Credit supply also dropped over that same period by 35 points as origination volumes fell 48%, due to tightening lender risk appetite during the downturn. In April 2021, there was a slight 2-point recovery from the low point in August 2020. While there has been some improvement in credit performance due to higher liquidity, this has been offset by the reduced supply and demand.

Analysis shows that following the double-dip seen in 2020, the CII dropped slightly in February 2021 as the next wave of the pandemic spread across the country and has started to increase in April 2021. This increase is driven primarily by a sharp increase in inquiries and originations in April 2021 compared to April 2020. Volumes for inquiries, a demand measure, increased year-over-year (YoY) by 80%. Similarly, originations, a supply measure, increased 33% from the prior year Q1 as the economy started to accelerate reopening.

