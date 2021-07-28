checkAd

Radware Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Record revenue of $70 million, up 19% year over year, exceeding high end of the guidance
  • ARR of $177 million, up 8% year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $8.8 million, an increase of 106% year over year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19, exceeding high end of the guidance; GAAP EPS of $0.10

First Six Months 2021 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $136 million, up 15% year over year, exceeding high end of the guidance
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $16 million, an increase of 79% year over year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36; GAAP EPS of $0.18
  • Cash flow from operations of $50 million in the last twelve months

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021.

“We had an excellent quarter, driven by our application security and cloud solutions. We delivered record revenue and double-digit growth in revenue and earnings per share, as well as tripled our new customer bookings,” said Roy Zisapel, President and CEO, Radware.

Mr. Zisapel continued, “The momentum continues to be strong across our business lines and geographies. The market provides many opportunities as enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation and at the same time experiencing more cyber attacks than ever. Our pipeline is robust, and we are confident in our ability to execute on it.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and the First Six Months of 2021
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $69.7 million. Revenue for the first six months of 2021 totaled $136.4 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region were $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 2% from $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    For the first six months of 2021, revenue in the Americas were $61.8 million, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region were $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 36% from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    For the first six months of 2021, revenue in EMEA were $45.1 million, an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region were $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 32% from $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    For the first six months of 2021, revenue in APAC were $29.5 million, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities of $440.2 million. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $8.8 million.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, July 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and the Company’s outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:

Participants in the US call: Toll Free 833-968-2213
Participants Internationally call: 1 778-560-2898
Conference ID: 1895308

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-416-621-4642 or (US toll-free) 800-585-8367. Passcode 1895308.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in finance income, other loss adjustment and tax related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example when we say that the momentum continues to be strong and that our pipeline is robust, and that we are confident in our ability to execute on it, these are forward looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in our products or solutions or if we or our end-users experience security breaches; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a single managed security service provider to provide us with scrubbing center services; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contacts:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 61,057     54,771  
Marketable securities 56,509     64,684  
Short-term bank deposits 195,010     191,038  
Trade receivables, net 18,499     16,848  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 12,726     6,526  
Inventories 13,200     13,935  
  357,001     347,802  
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 64,531     66,836  
Long-term bank deposits 63,097     71,421  
Severance pay funds 2,338     2,453  
  129,966     140,710  
       
       
Property and equipment, net 21,212     22,976  
Intangible assets, net 11,659     12,588  
Other long-term assets 34,227     30,222  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,143     27,823  
Goodwill 41,144     41,144  
Total assets 621,352     623,265  
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
       
Current Liabilities      
Trade payables 5,548     3,882  
Deferred revenues 102,266     92,127  
Operating lease liabilities 4,649     5,224  
Other payables and accrued expenses 43,144     42,514  
  155,607     143,747  
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 56,048     54,797  
Operating lease liabilities 23,322     24,851  
Other long-term liabilities 11,701     11,409  
  91,071     91,057  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 726     721  
Additional paid-in capital 456,469     443,018  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 664     1,517  
Treasury stock, at cost (225,379 )   (190,552 )
Retained earnings 142,194     133,757  
Total shareholders' equity 374,674     388,461  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 621,352     623,265  
           


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   69,667   58,445     136,436   118,457
Cost of revenues   12,838   10,558     25,104   21,247
Gross profit   56,829   47,887     111,332   97,210
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   18,127   16,509     35,862   32,341
Selling and marketing   29,248   26,755     58,239   54,957
General and administrative   4,551   4,889     9,747   9,601
Total operating expenses, net   51,926   48,153     103,848   96,899
                 
Operating income (loss)   4,903   (266 )   7,484   311
Financial income, net   1,187   1,783     3,857   4,507
Income before taxes on income   6,090   1,517     11,341   4,818
Taxes on income   1,558   844     2,904   1,571
Net income   4,532   673     8,437   3,247
                 
Basic net earnings per share   0.10   0.01     0.18   0.07
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net earnings per share   45,618,971   46,387,585     45,918,605   46,652,734
                 
Diluted net earnings per share   0.10   0.01     0.18   0.07
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share   47,138,142   47,632,309     47,369,008   47,927,268
                   


  Radware Ltd.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 56,829     47,887     111,332     97,210  
  Stock-based compensation 51     49     98     87  
  Amortization of intangible assets 465     464     929     962  
Non-GAAP gross profit 57,345     48,400     112,359     98,259  
                 
GAAP research and development, net 18,127     16,509     35,862     32,341  
  Stock-based compensation 1,013     1,089     2,352     1,898  
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,114     15,420     33,510     30,443  
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 29,248     26,755     58,239     54,957  
  Stock-based compensation 2,030     1,845     4,082     3,731  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,218     24,910     54,157     51,226  
                 
GAAP general and administrative 4,551     4,889     9,747     9,601  
  Stock-based compensation 143     931     1,079     1,834  
  Litigation costs 158     140     221     259  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,250     3,818     8,447     7,508  
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 51,926     48,153     103,848     96,899  
  Stock-based compensation 3,186     3,865     7,513     7,463  
  Litigation costs 158     140     221     259  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 48,582     44,148     96,114     89,177  
                 
GAAP operating income (loss) 4,903     (266 )   7,484     311  
  Stock-based compensation 3,237     3,914     7,611     7,550  
  Amortization of intangible assets 465     464     929     962  
  Litigation costs 158     140     221     259  
Non-GAAP operating income 8,763     4,252     16,245     9,082  
                 
GAAP financial income, net 1,187     1,783     3,857     4,507  
  Other loss adjustment -     -     -     247  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 555     859     (169 )   552  
Non-GAAP financial income, net 1,742     2,642     3,688     5,306  
                 
GAAP income before taxes on income 6,090     1,517     11,341     4,818  
  Stock-based compensation 3,237     3,914     7,611     7,550  
  Amortization of intangible assets 465     464     929     962  
  Litigation costs 158     140     221     259  
  Other loss adjustment -     -     -     247  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 555     859     (169 )   552  
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 10,505     6,894     19,933     14,388  
                 
GAAP taxes on income 1,558     844     2,904     1,571  
  Tax related adjustments 61     61     123     183  
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,619     905     3,027     1,754  
                 
GAAP net income 4,532     673     8,437     3,247  
  Stock-based compensation 3,237     3,914     7,611     7,550  
  Amortization of intangible assets 465     464     929     962  
  Litigation costs 158     140     221     259  
  Other loss adjustment -     -     -     247  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 555     859     (169 )   552  
  Tax related adjustments (61 )   (61 )   (123 )   (183 )
Non-GAAP net income 8,886     5,989     16,906     12,634  
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.10     0.01     0.18     0.07  
  Stock-based compensation 0.07     0.08     0.16     0.16  
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.01     0.01     0.02     0.02  
  Litigation costs 0.00     0.00     0.00     0.01  
  Other loss adjustment 0.00     0.00     0.00     0.01  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01     0.02     (0.00 )   0.01  
  Tax related adjustments (0.00 )   (0.00 )   (0.00 )   (0.00 )
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.19     0.13     0.36     0.26  
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 47,138,142     47,632,309     47,369,008     47,927,268  
                       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net income   4,532     673     8,437     3,247  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization   2,537     2,637     5,185     5,267  
Stock-based compensation   3,237     3,914     7,611     7,550  
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   727     114     1,135     310  
Gain related to securities, net   (95 )   (226 )   (97 )   (63 )
Accrued interest on bank deposits   698     (178 )   (83 )   (373 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   140     (29 )   365     187  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   (8,591 )   9,444     (1,651 )   5,415  
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   (5,519 )   (1,471 )   (9,981 )   (1,930 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories   211     748     735     (166 )
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   1,422     (3 )   1,666     (1,419 )
Increase in deferred revenues   2,468     1,637     11,390     21,667  
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 6,664     (100 )   671     (721 )
Operating lease liabilities, net   358     800     (424 )   (38 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,789     17,960     24,959     38,933  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,159 )   (2,545 )   (2,492 )   (4,997 )
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (11 )   (9 )   31     (11 )
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   4,577     (4,652 )   4,434     (9,158 )
Proceeds from sale, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net   10,825     940     8,334     3,463  
Net cash used in investing activities   14,232     (6,266 )   10,307     (10,703 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   3,695     1,749     5,847     3,338  
Repurchase of shares   (4,638 )   (5,000 )   (34,827 )   (23,669 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (943 )   (3,251 )   (28,980 )   (20,331 )
                 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   22,078     8,443     6,286     7,899  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 38,979     40,207     54,771     40,751  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   61,057     48,650     61,057     48,650  
                 




