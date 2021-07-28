checkAd

ATIF Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company"), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on July 26, 2021, it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”). Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from June 11, 2021 to July 23, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that under Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 24, 2022, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Listing Rules, the Company’s listed securities must be at least US$1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by January 24, 2022, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares between now and January 24, 2022, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance within the compliance period.

The Company intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

About ATIF Holdings Limited
ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management and investment business with business centers located Los Angeles, California, and in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award", the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

