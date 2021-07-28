checkAd

Strategy/Company/Operations Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 12:08  |  19   |   |   

Previous Chairman’s statements in Annual and Interim reports have regularly referred to a desire by the Board to seek to increase the asset base of the Company. The most recent report issued at the end of last month, stated: “We have always made clear that there is no certainty that either strategic route (a merger or increasing the asset base with a new manager) can be successful but the Directors will continue seeking such opportunities where possible.

We can report, however, that we are in active negotiations which could provide the opportunity we have been seeking. We will update shareholders if and when any of these discussions reach a conclusion, and in any event, shareholder approval would then be required before any transaction could proceed.”

The Board of OT2 is pleased to provide a further update to enable more open discussions at the two forthcoming shareholders events. The first takes place at 2pm today in Oxford and the second one, a webinar, will be at 10.30am on Thursday 12 August (details below). No additional price sensitive information will be shared during these forums.

Discussions continue with two parties whose identities are currently confidential, either of whom would be a good partner to work with. Both would look to raise funds in a new share class, consistent with the Board’s stated aim to seek to raise the Company’s net assets, to enable the running costs to be shared more widely and create fund longevity for those shareholders with deferred capital gains.

In addition, consideration is also being given to the merits of one of more of the other OT VCTs merging with OT2 at the same time (using a scheme of arrangement that will preserve existing shareholders tax benefits). Any such merged funds would be into separate share classes of OT2 to ensure shareholders suffer no dilution of their individual portfolio holdings.

Any fund raise (and merger if applicable) is subject to the OT2 Board agreeing acceptable terms with one of the two parties, as well as OT2 shareholder agreement at a separate EGM. Furthermore, in the case of any merger, it is also subject to approval by the Boards of any OT fund to be merged, as well as approval of that VCT’s shareholders.

As stated previously, there is no certainty that any of the above options will conclude. However, we are keen to explore these concepts with shareholders so that we can try to ensure that any route selected by the Board(s) is likely to be met with shareholder approval were it to be sought. In any event we will be seeking shareholder approval at the AGM for the continuation of the VCT.

Both shareholder informal forums will include a presentation from OTM followed by a shareholder Q&A to include future strategy. There will be selected investee video presentations. Details for how to register for the webinar is on the website: www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

No dates have been determined yet for any general meetings required to actually give effect to any of the above potential proposals.

For more information, please contact Richard Roth, the Chairman, by emailing vcts@oxfordtechnology.com.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strategy/Company/Operations Update Previous Chairman’s statements in Annual and Interim reports have regularly referred to a desire by the Board to seek to increase the asset base of the Company. The most recent report issued at the end of last month, stated: “We have always made …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Larry De Cair as Smart Solutions Architect for Green Zebra Smart ...
ELMS and Thermo King Partner to Build All-Electric Refrigerated Delivery Vehicle Prototype
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
BC Craft Supply Co Debuts Grizzlers Brand in Alberta Through Revolutionary $1 “Buck a Joint” ...
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BOTS INC ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DOGECOIN MINER AS THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETS HIT RECORD HIGHS
Else Broadens its Clean Plant-Based Nutrition Product Range with Nutrient Dense Super Cereals for 6 ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board