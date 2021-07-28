SeaBird Exploration Plc Disclosure of shareholding
Seabird Exploration Plc (“the Company”) has been notified by shareholder Nordnet AB (publ) that its shareholding in the Company has fallen below the 5% threshold. Nordnet AB (publ) currently owns 1 337 879 shares in the company, equal to 3.9% of the outstanding number of shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
