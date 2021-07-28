--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THEFISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2020Annual Financial ReportPonte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 28 July 2021 - Fonderie MarioMazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Company") informs that the shareholders'meeting, on 21 July 2021, approved the financial statements of the Company forthe fiscal year ended on 31 December 2020.Moreover, the 2020 consolidated financial statements of Maberfin S.p.A. - theholding company of the relevant group controlling 100% of the share capital ofFMM - have been presented to the relevant shareholders' meeting held on 21 July2021.The key financial, economic and net-worth indicators, as at 31 December 2020,resulting from the consolidated financial statement are the following:(millions of EUR) VariationConsolidated (millions offinancial 2020 2019 EUR) %statementValue of 179,83 213,41 (33,59) - 15,7%productionCosts of (170,64) (198,44) 27,80 -14,0%production[1]EBITDA Adjusted 9,18 14,97 (5,78) //% EBITDA Adj onvalue of 5,1% 7,0% // - 1,9%productionEBITDA 6,84 12,32 (5,49) //% EBITDA onvalue of 3,8% 5,8% // -2,0%productionEBIT (6,33) (4,02) (2,31) //Financial (4,20) (4,27) 0,07 //expensesIncome taxesand deferred 0,01 (8,10)[2] // //tax assetsFinal result (10,52) (16,40) 5,87 //Net worth 51,52 24,96 26,56[3] //Net financial 71,60 71,71 (0,11) //positionWith reference to the financial covenant, please note that, during the meetingheld on November 12th, 2020 at the office of the Notary Public Dr. FedericoCornaggia in Milan, the bondholders unanimously approved the elimination of theRelevant Event relating to non-compliance with the Financial Covenant on theCalculation Dates of December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.[1] The item "Costs of production" includes the costs for the purchase of goodsand services, personnel costs and contingent.[2] Please note that for the principle of prudence and in accordance with theapplication of the national accounting standards OIC, the Boards of Directorshave decided to recalculate the amount of deferred tax assets in the amount ofeuro 3.5 million, recording a significant reduction of the same in the year 2019(i.e. a reduction of a total of EUR 8 million).[3] Please noted that pursuant to Decree no. 104/2020 of August - Law of 13Octber 2020 and previous ones, the companies of the Mazzucconi Group haverevalued some categories of tangible assets.Further inquiry note:Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial OfficerTel. +39 035 4551269Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.comInternet website www.mazzucconi.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Attachments with Announcement:----------------------------------------------http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10764549/1/20210728_APPROVAL_OF_THE_FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS_FY_2020.pdfissuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.Via Mazzini 10I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)phone: +39 035 4551269FAX: +39 035 4371242mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.comWWW: www.mazzucconi.comISIN: IT0005320756indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129545/4979953OTS: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.