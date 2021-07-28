checkAd

EANS-News Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2020

Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. / APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 31 DECEMBER 2020

Annual Financial Report

Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 28 July 2021 - Fonderie Mario
Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Company") informs that the shareholders'
meeting, on 21 July 2021, approved the financial statements of the Company for
the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2020.
Moreover, the 2020 consolidated financial statements of Maberfin S.p.A. - the
holding company of the relevant group controlling 100% of the share capital of
FMM - have been presented to the relevant shareholders' meeting held on 21 July
2021.
The key financial, economic and net-worth indicators, as at 31 December 2020,
resulting from the consolidated financial statement are the following:

(millions of EUR) Variation
Consolidated (millions of
financial 2020 2019 EUR) %
statement
Value of 179,83 213,41 (33,59) - 15,7%
production
Costs of (170,64) (198,44) 27,80 -14,0%
production[1]
EBITDA Adjusted 9,18 14,97 (5,78) //
% EBITDA Adj on
value of 5,1% 7,0% // - 1,9%
production
EBITDA 6,84 12,32 (5,49) //
% EBITDA on
value of 3,8% 5,8% // -2,0%
production
EBIT (6,33) (4,02) (2,31) //
Financial (4,20) (4,27) 0,07 //
expenses
Income taxes
and deferred 0,01 (8,10)[2] // //
tax assets
Final result (10,52) (16,40) 5,87 //

Net worth 51,52 24,96 26,56[3] //
Net financial 71,60 71,71 (0,11) //
position

With reference to the financial covenant, please note that, during the meeting
held on November 12th, 2020 at the office of the Notary Public Dr. Federico
Cornaggia in Milan, the bondholders unanimously approved the elimination of the
Relevant Event relating to non-compliance with the Financial Covenant on the
Calculation Dates of December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

[1] The item "Costs of production" includes the costs for the purchase of goods
and services, personnel costs and contingent.
[2] Please note that for the principle of prudence and in accordance with the
application of the national accounting standards OIC, the Boards of Directors
have decided to recalculate the amount of deferred tax assets in the amount of
euro 3.5 million, recording a significant reduction of the same in the year 2019
(i.e. a reduction of a total of EUR 8 million).
[3] Please noted that pursuant to Decree no. 104/2020 of August - Law of 13
Octber 2020 and previous ones, the companies of the Mazzucconi Group have
revalued some categories of tangible assets.




Further inquiry note:
Edoardo Locatelli - Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +39 035 4551269
Email edoardo.locatelli@mazzucconi.com
Internet website www.mazzucconi.com


Attachments with Announcement:
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10764549/1/20210728_APPROVAL
_OF_THE_FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS_FY_2020.pdf

issuer: Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A.
Via Mazzini 10
I-24036 Ponte San Pietro (BG)
phone: +39 035 4551269
FAX: +39 035 4371242
mail: Edoardo.Locatelli@mazzucconi.com
WWW: www.mazzucconi.com
ISIN: IT0005320756
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

