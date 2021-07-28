checkAd

Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 12:30  |  42   |   |   

Globally recognized executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry has been retained to assist the search for a new Chief Financial OfficerVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or …

Globally recognized executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry has been retained to assist the search for a new Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - announced today they have initiated the process to recruit and hire a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company would like to thank current CFO Kyle Appleby, CPA, CA, for his leadership and industry knowledge over the past year. With over 20 years of accounting and financial consulting experience, he has helped guide Empower through a significant year of expansion and growth. It is anticipated that Mr. Appleby will step down from his role concurrent with hiring of the new CFO. The Company aims to complete the search for a new, permanent CFO by early 4Q 2021.

"With the leadership and expertise of Korn Ferry, I look forward to the recruitment process and the positive impact its result will have on our Company and shareholders." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Empower has had a year of immense professional growth, and we continue to learn from previous events while elevating Empower's industry presence."

The Company expects an immediate priority for the new CFO is to complete a thorough review of prior audit challenges and outcomes with the goal of making recommendations and instituting positive changes to our financial operations. The Company further expects fresh leadership will be assisted by innovative, reliable insights into the business and accounting judgements while working to increase overall audit quality.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent Globally recognized executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry has been retained to assist the search for a new Chief Financial OfficerVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General ...
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Empower Clinics Partners with Save-On-Foods to Offer Kai Care Covid-19 Test Kits in British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen